Greg Little (and Chris Grier) Appreciation Thread

August 21, 2021.

Panthers have given up on the young Tackle they had drafted at #37, after trading up for him, just two years earlier.

Dolphins make the move and ship out a 7th for him.

September 20th, 2022.

Greg Little stepped into starting Right Tackle for injured Austin Jackson, and is a major positive contributor to our historic comeback victory over Baltimore, and I start this thread.

Panthers trade OT Greg Little to Dolphins for 2022 seventh-round pick

After two seasons in Charlotte, Panthers offensive lineman Greg Little is getting a fresh start down in Miami.
Do we have any word on Jackson and his return? Personally I think he can take second fiddle and let Little have another crack at it.
 
He's an example of why it's worth the risk sometimes with players who get injured.

Hopefully he can stay healthy all year.

Kinda why I would like for us to send a late pick for that tackle in Chicago.

Either way, good job Little. Keep it up.
I really think the Dolphins have a great shot at making a lot of noise in the playoffs this season. That is only if they can get the o-line working properly. Just an average line would be good enough. I hope Grier is looking to see if anyone is available via trade. It's the perfect way to use Teddy if possible.
 
are you being serious....the pass blocking was excellent and Little road graded some fools
The blocking was non-existent until the Ravens stopped blitzing. Before that happened, there were 3 or 4 plays, 2 back to back where a rusher went untouched at Tua. Once they were able to protect him, he sliced and diced their defense. I do agree that Little looked better than AJ did in the first game.
 
