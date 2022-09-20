Greg Little (and Chris Grier) Appreciation Thread

GRYPHONK said: He's an example of why it's worth the risk sometimes with players who get injured.



Hopefully he can stay healthy all year.



Kinda why I would like for us to send a late pick for that tackle in Chicago.



Either way, good job Little. Keep it up. Click to expand...

I really think the Dolphins have a great shot at making a lot of noise in the playoffs this season. That is only if they can get the o-line working properly. Just an average line would be good enough. I hope Grier is looking to see if anyone is available via trade. It's the perfect way to use Teddy if possible.