Greg Little (and Chris Grier) Appreciation Thread

August 21, 2021.
Panthers have given up on the young Tackle they had drafted at #37, after trading up for him, just two years earlier.
Dolphins make the move and ship out a 7th for him.
September 20th, 2022.
Greg Little stepped into starting Right Tackle for injured Austin Jackson, and is a major positive contributor to our historic comeback victory over Baltimore, and I start this thread.
Panthers trade OT Greg Little to Dolphins for 2022 seventh-round pick
After two seasons in Charlotte, Panthers offensive lineman Greg Little is getting a fresh start down in Miami.
