You could tell in the preseason that if Jackson ever missed some time Little was going to steal his job. Little is the better player, has the better attitude, and seems to work better with the other OLman. Jackson has several issues but the one that bothers me most is lack of effort. He plays for 2.5 maybe 3 seconds per snap and then decides the play must be over and stops playing. He does this over and over. He has been better this year than last but I really think if Little stays healthy we have found our RT. Little is very consistent and keeps looking for work until he hears the whistle. You never see the total whiffs from Little that you see at least once or twice a game from Austin. Those are the plays that will get Tua put on IR.



This upcoming week will have everyone hating Little but our entire OL will be an issue vs the bills. Their DL plays at a different level and with different energy. They are a nasty bunch and make every OL they face look bad.