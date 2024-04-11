Greg Van Roten, RG from the Raiders...

The Ghost
Something new to talk about...
PFF's 125th ranked FA of 2024. 49 spots higher than Isiah Wynn.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line dealt with injuries in 2023, losing Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and others all due to injury at some point in the season. The Dolphins lost a key offensive lineman in Robert Hunt to the Carolina Panthers and Matt Holder of Bleacher Report found a replacement for them.
The 34-year-old started his career with the Green Bay Packers, starting his career in 2012. Van Roten, however, was out of the league from 2014-2016.
The former Las Vegas Raiders guard played more than he ever has in 2023. He played 1,025 snaps and didn’t get called for one penalty, according to PFF. He allowed five sacks and earned an overall grade of 75.3, above average at his position. He finished as PFF’s fifth-best overall blocking grade out of 54 qualified guards.
