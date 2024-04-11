 Greg Van Roten, RG from the Raiders... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greg Van Roten, RG from the Raiders...

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
16,285
Reaction score
30,431
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
Something new to talk about...


PFF's 125th ranked FA of 2024. 49 spots higher than Isiah Wynn.

The Miami Dolphins offensive line dealt with injuries in 2023, losing Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and others all due to injury at some point in the season. The Dolphins lost a key offensive lineman in Robert Hunt to the Carolina Panthers and Matt Holder of Bleacher Report found a replacement for them.

The 34-year-old started his career with the Green Bay Packers, starting his career in 2012. Van Roten, however, was out of the league from 2014-2016.

The former Las Vegas Raiders guard played more than he ever has in 2023. He played 1,025 snaps and didn’t get called for one penalty, according to PFF. He allowed five sacks and earned an overall grade of 75.3, above average at his position. He finished as PFF’s fifth-best overall blocking grade out of 54 qualified guards.
 
The Ghost said:
Something new to talk about...


PFF's 125th ranked FA of 2024. 49 spots higher than Isiah Wynn.

The Miami Dolphins offensive line dealt with injuries in 2023, losing Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and others all due to injury at some point in the season. The Dolphins lost a key offensive lineman in Robert Hunt to the Carolina Panthers and Matt Holder of Bleacher Report found a replacement for them.

The 34-year-old started his career with the Green Bay Packers, starting his career in 2012. Van Roten, however, was out of the league from 2014-2016.

The former Las Vegas Raiders guard played more than he ever has in 2023. He played 1,025 snaps and didn’t get called for one penalty, according to PFF. He allowed five sacks and earned an overall grade of 75.3, above average at his position. He finished as PFF’s fifth-best overall blocking grade out of 54 qualified guards.
Click to expand...
This really isn't Dolphin related, and could just as well been put in your own FA thread, if not the General NFL area.

I'll leave it, but starting threads not team related just for something to talk about?
 
Mach2 said:
This really isn't Dolphin related, and could just as well been put in your own FA thread, if not the General NFL area.

I'll leave it, but starting threads not team related just for something to talk about?
Click to expand...

Not sure that many people would've seen it over there. It was written specifically with the Dolphins in mind.

This close to the draft, it sure would be good to cross a need off the list, or at least postpone it for a year.

I can't say I know much about him so I was looking for some input on a guy PFF ranked as their 5th highest rated OG. He only made about $1.6M last year and didn't commit a penalty.

It does seem like something we should be exploring.
 
I would rather fill our depth with the draft. Both tackle and Guard positions.
 
claytonduper said:
I would rather fill our depth with the draft. Both tackle and Guard positions.
Click to expand...

So you like Robert Jones or Liam Eichenberg starting and you'd be ok with a 5th or 6th round pick behind them? This RG spot is our only downgrade on offense right now.
 
Unless Eichenberg gets struck down by lightning between now and September, he’s going to be our starting RG. I don’t know why this board is so reluctant to accept that.

He was an early second round pick and the staff likes him.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Unless Eichenberg gets struck down by lightning between now and September, he’s going to be our starting RG. I don’t know why this board is so reluctant to accept that.

He was an early second round pick and the staff likes him.
Click to expand...
Im reluctant to accept it. I find it hard to believe the Fins cant find an upgrade for this slouch!
 
zullo1 said:
Im reluctant to accept it. I find it hard to believe the Fins cant find an upgrade for this slouch!
Click to expand...

Yup. Why not give his $3.4M non-guaranteed salary to someone with a much higher grade?

As it stands now, he's probably the worst of your 22 starters. That would seem like a priority for me.
Marino2.0 said:
Unless Eichenberg gets struck down by lightning between now and September, he’s going to be our starting RG. I don’t know why this board is so reluctant to accept that.

He was an early second round pick and the staff likes him.
Click to expand...

What is there to like though?
 
zullo1 said:
Im reluctant to accept it. I find it hard to believe the Fins cant find an upgrade for this slouch!
Click to expand...
A lot of us felt the same way about Austin Jackson going into last season.

Eichenberg was an early second round draft pick and was considered a very safe choice. He came in as a rookie and was our starting left tackle. Then the next year, we asked him to learn an entirely new system while playing left guard for the first time in his life. Then in 2023, we asked him to play center and right guard (both also for the first time in his life) while fighting through lower body injuries.

This is the first year he actually gets to go into a season as a veteran playing a position he’s played before. I have a feeling people are going to be very pleasantly surprised by his 2024 performance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom