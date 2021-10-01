 Grier AND Flores Must Go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier AND Flores Must Go

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

First the good news: We beat the Colts another pathetic team with the worst DL and second worse OL. We have the privilege of being the worst OL. Grier and Flores did nothing, NOTHING. Still under the mind boggling circumstances of even now STILL doing nothing.
Damn man are you all so caught up in Dolphin Fantasy to not even have a clue, a friggin 10 year old can see the ineptitude and stupidity of this organization under Flores and Grier. To many actual mis ques to even get into.
But then maybe this is what our Dumb azz fans deserve.
Go get Watson and continue the offense processes that even will bring him down keeping our Offense a joke. Sorry lost hope again...and have giving plenty of time to see corrections. OL lol lol lol lol unbelievable

Enough is enough. We're back to not good enough to be in the hunt and not bad enough to have quality drafts.
Mediocrity..

More Good new though: If we lose this game against the Colts you'd think that someones brain might be thinking about the firing concept unlike to many in here needing another 2-3 years to think that one up.

Welcome to the Losers dept., though most are clueless knowing what its actually like not being in this dept...
Tired and seeing for long enough an organization in shambles and done making excuses and blindly doing nothing !!!

Though recognize with all large proceeds going to the Defense a positive growth. But Offense they are beyond clueless, BEYOND
They Got to GO (JMFigginO)
 
Andyman

I wonder if there are even 8 fan bases that actually like their team. If it makes you that angry, consider another “hobby.”

I’ll make only one comment on the latest “fire everyone” rant. Take a look at those Shula teams with Marino. Now how many times would the man revered as the greatest coach ever have been fired with this standard of performance review? You want to talk about some questionable personnel and strategic decisions on his watch? Yikes. Aplenty. Let more than 3 games play out…
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

cuzinvinny said:
First the good news: We beat the Colts another pathetic team with the worst DL and second worse OL. We have the privilege of being the worst OL. Grier and Flores did nothing, NOTHING. Still under the mind boggling circumstances of even now STILL doing nothing.
Damn man are you all so caught up in Dolphin Fantasy to not even have a clue, a friggin 10 year old can see the ineptitude and stupidity of this organization under Flores and Grier. To many actual mis ques to even get into.
But then maybe this is what our Dumb azz fans deserve.
Go get Watson and continue the offense processes that even will bring him down keeping our Offense a joke. Sorry lost hope again...and have giving plenty of time to see corrections. OL lol lol lol lol unbelievable

Enough is enough. We're back to not good enough to be in the hunt and not bad enough to have quality drafts.
Mediocrity..

More Good new though: If we lose this game against the Colts you'd think that someones brain might be thinking about the firing concept unlike to many in here needing another 2-3 years to think that one up.

Welcome to the Losers dept., though most are clueless knowing what its actually like not being in this dept...
Tired and seeing for long enough an organization in shambles and done making excuses and blindly doing nothing !!!

Though recognize with all large proceeds going to the Defense a positive growth. But Offense they are beyond clueless, BEYOND
They Got to GO (JMFigginO)
I could dispute this post when it comes to Flores but your rant is unworthy of a response.

Grier should be on the hotseat but anyone calling for Flores to be fired should immediately be mocked.
 
Dollhouse

I would agree Grier should go, he's risen to his level of incompetence. Flo looks like a good coach on the defensive side of the ball. I don't know how you reconcile that, but Flo is still serviceable, Grier has made too many mistakes.
 
1972forever

cuzinvinny said:
First the good news: We beat the Colts another pathetic team with the worst DL and second worse OL. We have the privilege of being the worst OL. Grier and Flores did nothing, NOTHING. Still under the mind boggling circumstances of even now STILL doing nothing.
Damn man are you all so caught up in Dolphin Fantasy to not even have a clue, a friggin 10 year old can see the ineptitude and stupidity of this organization under Flores and Grier. To many actual mis ques to even get into.
But then maybe this is what our Dumb azz fans deserve.
Go get Watson and continue the offense processes that even will bring him down keeping our Offense a joke. Sorry lost hope again...and have giving plenty of time to see corrections. OL lol lol lol lol unbelievable

Enough is enough. We're back to not good enough to be in the hunt and not bad enough to have quality drafts.
Mediocrity..

More Good new though: If we lose this game against the Colts you'd think that someones brain might be thinking about the firing concept unlike to many in here needing another 2-3 years to think that one up.

Welcome to the Losers dept., though most are clueless knowing what its actually like not being in this dept...
Tired and seeing for long enough an organization in shambles and done making excuses and blindly doing nothing !!!

Though recognize with all large proceeds going to the Defense a positive growth. But Offense they are beyond clueless, BEYOND
They Got to GO (JMFigginO)
If they make the trade for Watson and sell the teams present and future for one player, they both will be gone in two years. So those wanting Watson and also Grier and Flores gone will get their wish if the trade for Watson is made.
 
1972forever said:
If they make the trade for Watson and sell the teams present and future for one player, they both will be gone in two years. So those wanting Watson and also Grier and Flores gone will get their wish if the trade for Watson is made.
BS. Elite QBs make mediocre and even bad coaches look great.

Flores is an excellent coach that proved it when he had slightly above average QB play in Fitzpatrick.

If Miami lands Watson the odds are higher that we'll be competing for a Super Bowl than Flores being fired.
 
We have played 3 game. Not the time to fire everybody

At the seasons end lets see where we are at
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,079
Reaction score
33,932
Location
Land of Loco!
cuzinvinny said:
First the good news: We beat the Colts another pathetic team with the worst DL and second worse OL. We have the privilege of being the worst OL. Grier and Flores did nothing, NOTHING. Still under the mind boggling circumstances of even now STILL doing nothing.
Damn man are you all so caught up in Dolphin Fantasy to not even have a clue, a friggin 10 year old can see the ineptitude and stupidity of this organization under Flores and Grier. To many actual mis ques to even get into.
But then maybe this is what our Dumb azz fans deserve.
Go get Watson and continue the offense processes that even will bring him down keeping our Offense a joke. Sorry lost hope again...and have giving plenty of time to see corrections. OL lol lol lol lol unbelievable

Enough is enough. We're back to not good enough to be in the hunt and not bad enough to have quality drafts.
Mediocrity..

More Good new though: If we lose this game against the Colts you'd think that someones brain might be thinking about the firing concept unlike to many in here needing another 2-3 years to think that one up.

Welcome to the Losers dept., though most are clueless knowing what its actually like not being in this dept...
Tired and seeing for long enough an organization in shambles and done making excuses and blindly doing nothing !!!

Though recognize with all large proceeds going to the Defense a positive growth. But Offense they are beyond clueless, BEYOND
They Got to GO (JMFigginO)
Every great once in a while the avatar matches the poster's constant tone. This is one of those scenarios. Hot takes and only hot takes.

Dollhouse said:
I would agree Grier should go, he's risen to his level of incompetence. Flo looks like a good coach on the defensive side of the ball. I don't know how you reconcile that, but Flo is still serviceable, Grier has made too many mistakes.
The defense has gone from the best defense in the league on third down last year to the worst on third down this year. They have given an average of 27 points a game and they are ranked in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per game. So whatever it was that made him a good defensive coach seems to have failed so far in 2021.
 
1972forever said:
The defense has gone from the best defense in the league on third down last year to the worst on third down this year. They have given an average of 27 points a game and they are ranked in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per game. So whatever it was that made him a good defensive coach seems to have failed so far in 2021.
Having an offense that can't sustain drives or gain first downs leads to a imbalance in TOP which in turn wears down a defense.

Pretty simple formula.
 
Bumrush said:
Having an offense that can't sustain drives or gain first downs leads to a imbalance in TOP which in turn wears down a defense.

Pretty simple formula.
The offense moved the ball very well in the second half against the Raiders but the defense couldn’t get the Raiders offense off the field. While the offense not being effective in the Bills game can excuse the play of the defense. The defense just didn’t play well in the Raiders game. Especially in overtime.
 
