Grier and the 2020 Draft (1st round)

Jackson and Igbinoghene were huge reaches. Jackson, understandable, that we desperately needed a tackle and missed out on the run on elite tackle prospects. Reportedly, we tried moving back up for Wirfs but the asking price was too high. Igbinoghene, well, Coach Flores spent seemingly all his time with Auburn prospects so there was an obsession there that we ended up paying for big time.



This draft will haunt this franchise for a long time, whether or not Tua continues to improve and his head is okay going forward. 1b and 1c were absolute brutal misses.



Not expected to hit on every pick, but you can’t go 1/3 (0/3 for some, I know) with 3 first round picks in a crucial point of a rebuild. It helps if you have two additional 2s that you hit on. Robert Hunt was a hit, Raekwon Davis has been underwhelming since a promising rookie season. That’s 2/5 at best on 5 picks in the first two rounds — inexcusable. That’s fire-able. We tore down the entire roster for that starting point.