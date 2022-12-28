Grier and the 2020 Draft (1st round)

DPhinz_DPhinz
This thread is a rebuttal, of sorts, to the cries of "Fire Grier" that have picked up steam again.
#5 - Tua Tagovailoa...which when translated from Samoan is "Tim Tebow"
I was 100% for this pick.
I was fooled even knowing that the year prior, Herbert would have been the #1 QB selected. And after watching his Oregon coach turn the Canes starting QB from a potential 1st rounder into an UDFA...I respect Herbert's ability even more.
Live action replay of Tua's 4th quarter vs the Packers:
#18 - Austin Jackson...what can I say about this man's career trajectory that hasn't been said about hand grenades thrown in Ukraine? He began well in his rookie year and The Curse of Flores zapped his mojo.
We needed a tackle and he was the best one on the board. For instance, the next tackle taken was Isaish "The Dancing Bear" Wilson and after him Ezra Charles, who has settled into the LG position on the Vikings.
Team pick (O line). Jackson is the blue one.
#30 - Noah Igbinoghene - Just call him "Toast". I'll give him credit, he's improved from me swearing he might not start in the USFL to...he's not an NFL caliber CB.
This was the left hook to the liver that took the fight out of me. I was JK Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor...I was swayed by those who mentioned Antoine Winfield Jr.
This is he and Xavien Howard in pregame warmups.
All this to say that when Tua was on top of the world, it seemed that Grier was there as well. Now that Tua has somewhat fallen from grace...Grier is back to being public enemy #1.
