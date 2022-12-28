 Grier and the 2020 Draft (1st round) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier and the 2020 Draft (1st round)

This thread is a rebuttal, of sorts, to the cries of "Fire Grier" that have picked up steam again.

#5 - Tua Tagovailoa...which when translated from Samoan is "Tim Tebow"

I was 100% for this pick:shrug::shrug::shrug:.

I was fooled even knowing that the year prior, Herbert would have been the #1 QB selected. And after watching his Oregon coach turn the Canes starting QB from a potential 1st rounder into an UDFA...I respect Herbert's ability even more.

Live action replay of Tua's 4th quarter vs the Packers:
youhadonejob-error.gif

#18 - Austin Jackson...what can I say about this man's career trajectory that hasn't been said about hand grenades thrown in Ukraine? He began well in his rookie year and The Curse of Flores zapped his mojo.

We needed a tackle and he was the best one on the board. For instance, the next tackle taken was Isaish "The Dancing Bear" Wilson and after him Ezra Charles, who has settled into the LG position on the Vikings.

Team pick (O line). Jackson is the blue one.

15zu23.jpg


#30 - Noah Igbinoghene - Just call him "Toast". I'll give him credit, he's improved from me swearing he might not start in the USFL to...he's not an NFL caliber CB.

This was the left hook to the liver that took the fight out of me. I was JK Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor...I was swayed by those who mentioned Antoine Winfield Jr.

This is he and Xavien Howard in pregame warmups.

41Zd8Wqe5BL._AC_.jpg

All this to say that when Tua was on top of the world, it seemed that Grier was there as well. Now that Tua has somewhat fallen from grace...Grier is back to being public enemy #1.
 
Tua has had a rough four weeks. Yet he is still leading all quarterbacks with a 105 passer rating. He is 4th in the ESPN ratings, which I believe more football people pay attention to.

You can certainly fault Grier for taking a quarterback with a hip injury. But at his best Tua is dynamic.

With Jefferson on the board, how do you take Jackson? That's where need bites teams in the rear end. An average fan could see that Jefferson was going to be a star.

Iggy was a miss with better players on the board.
 
Jackson and Igbinoghene were huge reaches. Jackson, understandable, that we desperately needed a tackle and missed out on the run on elite tackle prospects. Reportedly, we tried moving back up for Wirfs but the asking price was too high. Igbinoghene, well, Coach Flores spent seemingly all his time with Auburn prospects so there was an obsession there that we ended up paying for big time.

This draft will haunt this franchise for a long time, whether or not Tua continues to improve and his head is okay going forward. 1b and 1c were absolute brutal misses.

Not expected to hit on every pick, but you can’t go 1/3 (0/3 for some, I know) with 3 first round picks in a crucial point of a rebuild. It helps if you have two additional 2s that you hit on. Robert Hunt was a hit, Raekwon Davis has been underwhelming since a promising rookie season. That’s 2/5 at best on 5 picks in the first two rounds — inexcusable. That’s fire-able. We tore down the entire roster for that starting point.
 
I think Tua is better right now than Herbert. I’ve watched quite a bit of Herbert this year. He checks down 95% of the time. He’s an elite athlete and a good qb but Tua is a gun slinger with elite accuracy and pocket presence. He’s actually statistically ranked as the most accurate deep ball passer of all time since they started measuring that stat.
 
