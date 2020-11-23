Grier and the Draft

So we have 3 first round picks, a chance to change our team for years to come. 3 first round picks think about that.
Tua- Looks pretty good, some alarming things but 3-1 record with pedestrian stats
Austin Jackson-Forced pick because we were dead set on a tackle, so we literally took the highest graded tackle left on our board. He is not good period. Rookie or not, you can't end up on your *** that many times in a game (and it happens often).
Iggy- We treated this like a luxury pick and paid for it. Looks like he doesn't belong on defense and is unplayable.

This doesn't include the two other lineman we picked who we can generously call projects at this point but i will venmo everyone on this board $20 if Kindley turns into anything.

So my point is im done giving Grier a free pass, he blew a once in a lifetime opportunity with three first round picks. Not like we could have used a Wr like Jefferson or anything right?
 
FFS this crap again. You didn’t see this crap the last 5 weeks. These are humans and humans have bad days. It’s why there has only been ONE undefeated team in the history of the NFL. Even the mighty Chiefs lost this year.
 
fair enough but for the record, I've criticized Grier long before today (including draft day)
 
Remember that they are still rookies playing in the hardest league without a training camp. Jackson and Tua have shown promise and enough for me to be encouraged that they will turn out alright. Iggy, I am not sure about but he was a very late first rounder and is one of the youngest players in the league. If 2 of those 3 turn out to be decent it will be a success. Really, if Tua becomes the franchise quarterback that this franchise has lacked for 20 years, then it will be a success in my book.
 
Im very happy with Jackson. He's a standout and we got that position solved. We don't need to spend pick on OT.
As far as Iggy, he is super athletic, I understand the pick from that stand point. The problem is he can't play yet.
Tua, that's a big question mark.

Grier's got a lot of positions solved. And he can round it all off nicely in this draft.. But QB is a big question mark.
 
finsgonewild said:
Remember that they are still rookies playing in the hardest league without a training camp. Jackson and Tua have shown promise and enough for me to be encouraged that they will turn out alright. Iggy, I am not sure about but he was a very late first rounder and is one of the youngest players in the league. If 2 of those 3 turn out to be decent it will be a success. Really, if Tua becomes the franchise quarterback that this franchise has lacked for 20 years, then it will be a success in my book.
im with you on hitting on 2/3 and most of us would prob be ok if even we just got out franchise guy at QB. After 4 games (still early) that question is still not answered regarding Tua
 
boringfin said:
So we have 3 first round picks, a chance to change our team for years to come. 3 first round picks think about that.
Tua- Looks pretty good, some alarming things but 3-1 record with pedestrian stats
Austin Jackson-Forced pick because we were dead set on a tackle, so we literally took the highest graded tackle left on our board. He is not good period. Rookie or not, you can't end up on your *** that many times in a game (and it happens often).
Iggy- We treated this like a luxury pick and paid for it. Looks like he doesn't belong on defense and is unplayable.

This doesn't include the two other lineman we picked who we can generously call projects at this point but i will venmo everyone on this board $20 if Kindley turns into anything.

So my point is im done giving Grier a free pass, he blew a once in a lifetime opportunity with three first round picks. Not like we could have used a Wr like Jefferson or anything right?
The iggy pick is a project, a reach for sure. Picks like that in the first round is why we sucked for 20 plus yrs.
Tua is fine and like I said be4 the draft Tua or Herbert would of been fine. Tua Is good, not worrying about him. Keep progressing and stAy healthy.
Austin looks good at times but again I agree w you , a definite reach. First round picks should be immediate impact players.
 
LargoFin said:
Im very happy with Jackson. He's a standout and we got that position solved. We don't need to spend pick on OT.
As far as Iggy, he is super athletic, I understand the pick from that stand point. The problem is he can't play yet.
Tua, that's a big question mark.

Grier's got a lot of positions solved. And he can round it all off nicely in this draft.. But QB is a big question mark.
Love the optimism but can you tell me other than PFF rankings what you have seen in Jackson to say he is a standout? I dont see it, just curious, not trying to troll.
 
So there all busts because one of the few times in the last 18 games it looked like Flo got out coached.
 
boringfin said:
Love the optimism but can you tell me other than PFF rankings what you have seen in Jackson to say he is a standout? I dont see it, just curious, not trying to troll.
He is excellent. He was a top left tackle in the draft. He is big, 320, and super athletic for a tackle, and young. He is a prototypical tackle. He is a keeper!
 
boringfin said:
nope they are busts because 2 of the 3 were picked far too high by a below average GM.
How do you know they were picked too high? Do you have inside information on all 32 teams draft boards? If so please start posting more in the draft forum you must have so much to share.
 
