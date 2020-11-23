Grier and the Draft

So we have 3 first round picks, a chance to change our team for years to come. 3 first round picks think about that.

Tua- Looks pretty good, some alarming things but 3-1 record with pedestrian stats

Austin Jackson-Forced pick because we were dead set on a tackle, so we literally took the highest graded tackle left on our board. He is not good period. Rookie or not, you can't end up on your *** that many times in a game (and it happens often).

Iggy- We treated this like a luxury pick and paid for it. Looks like he doesn't belong on defense and is unplayable.



This doesn't include the two other lineman we picked who we can generously call projects at this point but i will venmo everyone on this board $20 if Kindley turns into anything.



So my point is im done giving Grier a free pass, he blew a once in a lifetime opportunity with three first round picks. Not like we could have used a Wr like Jefferson or anything right?