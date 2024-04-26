 Grier Attempted to Trade Back into 1st Round | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier Attempted to Trade Back into 1st Round

According to Adam Beasley, the Dolphins twice tried to trade back into the first round. His speculation was it was for either Worthy or Guyton.

My guess would be Worthy.
 
I would move up for Jer’Zhan Newton and continue to add juice to that DL. that would be a home run situation in terms of immediate boost.

Those are the guys you need to take down Mahomes.

A lot of DT talent still out there.
 
Dodged that bullet for now.

Chris wants to mortgage the future with a depleted roster while turning down multiple offers for additional picks.

His one opportunity to move up two slots to land Fautanu, he's out getting coffee.

The weakest link in Miami is the GM...
 
Dogbone34 said:
Dodged that bullet for now.

Chris wants to mortgage the future with a depleted roster while turning down multiple offers for additional picks.

His one opportunity to move up two slots to land Fautanu, he's out getting coffee.

The weakest link in Miami is the GM...
This is so correct I can’t even add anything to it.
 
2016:Tunsil
2017: Charles Harris
2018: minkah
2019 wilkins
2020: Tua/Jackson/Iggy
2021: Philips/ waddle

That’s 7/9 hits in the 1st round, I doubt there’s a better hit rate than that by any Gm in the league. The more impressive part is Tunsil/minkah/Wilkins/Tua, waddle are not only very good nfl starters but pro bowl/all pro level and honestly Phillips looked to be on his way to that prior to injury.

Not only that but Miami’s been one of the most talented rosters in the nfl, that’s his job to being in talent. I’d say they’ve underachieved due to coaching and injures but the talent has been there.

I get people being upset about not getting position of choice sure a lot wanted Oline but what your saying is just not true or supported in any way.
 
I don't think you understand the draft or building a roster.

Appreciate the effort...
 
Grier's hit percentage is higher than most. Those that micro focus on the misses while crying big fat tears... are kind of funny.

Hell... every team has misses... and any 2nd pick who ever succeeded will be used to prove the everybody knew Grier shoulda...

Some are actual trolls, some are just brothers who like to pretend they are smarter than NFL people... either way, just laugh and move on.
 
He has the ammo he could probably trade a 3rd or 2nd or both considering we will get TWO 3rd round picks from Wilkins and Hunt leaving.
 
Literally explained both how he’s nailed the draft and roster. Took some time but being dealt Adam Gase and Flores as your coaches probably played a massive part in that.

Feel free to point out any point that I said being wrong instead of a useless post though. Again that’s a massive first round hit rate when average is right around 52% and atleast for the last two years Miami’s had at minimum a top 5 talented roster.
 
Tiko377 said:
He has the ammo he could probably trade a 3rd or 2nd or both considering we will get TWO 3rd round picks from Wilkins and Hunt leaving.
Wouldn’t be shocked if we traded our first next year for more 2nd. Next years first for eagles 50 and 53 maybe would be interesting.
 
