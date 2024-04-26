Grier Attempted to Trade Back into 1st Round

SF Dolphin Fan
According to Adam Beasley, the Dolphins twice tried to trade back into the first round. His speculation was it was for either Worthy or Guyton.
My guess would be Worthy.
Oh well next maybe we can move up from 55 or are we still trading back? It's so confusing...damn fog of draft
This is so correct I can’t even add anything to it.Dodged that bullet for now.
Chris wants to mortgage the future with a depleted roster while turning down multiple offers for additional picks.
His one opportunity to move up two slots to land Fautanu, he's out getting coffee.
The weakest link in Miami is the GM...
I don't think you understand the draft or building a roster.2016:Tunsil
2017: Charles Harris
2018: minkah
2019 wilkins
2020: Tua/Jackson/Iggy
2021: Philips/ waddle
That’s 7/9 hits in the 1st round, I doubt there’s a better hit rate than that by any Gm in the league. The more impressive part is Tunsil/minkah/Wilkins/Tua, waddle are not only very good nfl starters but pro bowl/all pro level and honestly Phillips looked to be on his way to that prior to injury.
Not only that but Miami’s been one of the most talented rosters in the nfl, that’s his job to being in talent. I’d say they’ve underachieved due to coaching and injures but the talent has been there.
I get people being upset about not getting position of choice sure a lot wanted Oline but what your saying is just not true or supported in any way.
Appreciate the effort...
He has the ammo he could probably trade a 3rd or 2nd or both considering we will get TWO 3rd round picks from Wilkins and Hunt leaving.