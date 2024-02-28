 Grier Combine Notes. Keep Waddle, Maybe X? Latest on Tua Contract!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier Combine Notes. Keep Waddle, Maybe X? Latest on Tua Contract!!!!

Without a 3rd or 4th round pick, there's a possibility Miami trades down from either #21, #55 or perhaps even both, to try and recoup some picks back.
 
Lol, this dude trying to bring everyone to a section of the forum where only him and like 2 others post!! Lol
 
Well, then I don't know how to get anyone to the Dolphins Rock section. Might as well shut it down.
How about stop trying to censor people when they have a different view than only positive... thats probably a good start
 
Trade 21 to giants for 39 and 47?
 
