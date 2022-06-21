Grier discusses Tindall shining, Tua and our offense improvement and optimism

DOLFANMIKE
Dolphins GM Chris Grier believes that QB Tua Tagovailoa has made impressive strides this offseason. Grier points out that HC Mike McDaniel, backup QB Teddy Bridgewater and OC Frank Smith have done a great job in helping Tagovailoa take the next step.
"The one thing is his confidence level. He played well for us in the second half of the season. with the players we've added around him, it has Mike McDaniel really excited," Grier said Teddy Bridgewater has been a great influence as well - the two of them, their relationship and their relationship with Mike and Frank Smith. The whole offensive side of the ball has been fun to watch. Even defensive guys said they couldn't believe the transformation on offense and how they're doing."
On the defensive side of the ball, third round LB Channing Tindall has stood out as a player to Grier that has all the traits to be an impact player for the team.
"He has speed, eplosiveness and has a trajectory, an upside where he could hit another level. Tremendous person. Another fast guy with LB Jerome Baker and LB Duke Riley. and he's a tremendous special teams player as well. we love the speed and toughness we're adding with him."
