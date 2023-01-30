 Grier "Eichenberg and Jackson will be given a chance to win starting jobs" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier "Eichenberg and Jackson will be given a chance to win starting jobs"

Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2022
Messages
414
Reaction score
653
Age
37
Location
Arizona



0D052gS.gif
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Team Tua
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
3,138
Reaction score
4,533
All I can say is football is their business and they are playing for their next contract. They better work their asses off in the gym and with their technique. No screwing off this offseason.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
388
Reaction score
1,296
Location
Midwest
…given a chance to win starting jobs,”
is better than the malpractice of:
”…given a chance to win starting jobs”
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,726
Reaction score
30,874
Age
70
Location
Miami
allsilverdreams said:
Anyone really surprised??
Click to expand...
Not really. They were both starters before their injuries and the Dolphins offense was effective early in the season with them in the lineup.

I don’t know if they are the long term answer on the OL but the Dolphins don’t have the cap money to sign the top priced offensive offensive linemen in free agency.

Hopefully they will hit on a solid offensive lineman in the second or third rounds of the NFL draft.
 
Sticky Gloves

Sticky Gloves

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 25, 2022
Messages
414
Reaction score
653
Age
37
Location
Arizona
The problem is they are completely dead weight. They found replacements in Shell and Jones off the street that immediately outperformed them. By rostering them you are lessening the chance of finding something better and wasting time developing them. They going to pretend Igbo is a starting CB too? Grier very stubborn. Wants his draft picks to work when it's obvious they won't.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom