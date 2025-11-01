Grier Fire: Early Replacements Candidates?

Charlie Rivers
Now that Grier is gone, what replacement considered could replace his office? In other words, whom would you like to take over the GM responsibilities? Someone in-organization or someone outside the organization? Which do you favor??
I would like someone outside of the organization but what are the chances of that happening?
What are your opinion(s)?
