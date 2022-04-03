 Grier has us in position to control the 2023 draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier has us in position to control the 2023 draft

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

By acquiring New England’s 2023 third-round pick, Miami is now scheduled to have two first-round picks, a second, and two third-round picks in next year’s draft.
1A51BAEE-ADF3-4D2E-BBE2-D4AC8E3C5E74.jpeg
Sorry for the language in the meme.
So the Dolphins got a 3rd round pick for Devante Parker yet the Cowboys only got a 5th for Amari Cooper. Hmmm
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

right. rookies wouldnt be getting a lot of playing time in 2022 with this roster. the team is even back over 20 million in cap space for more moves, if thats the idea.

at the same time, there is plenty of ammo to replace some expensive contracts with rookies in 2023 or maneuver around for a QB, if necessary.
 
