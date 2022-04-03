Grier has us in position to control the 2023 draft

DOLFANMIKE
By acquiring New England’s 2023 third-round pick, Miami is now scheduled to have two first-round picks, a second, and two third-round picks in next year’s draft.
So the Dolphins got a 3rd round pick for Devante Parker yet the Cowboys only got a 5th for Amari Cooper. Hmmm
So the Dolphins got a 3rd round pick for Devante Parker yet the Cowboys only got a 5th for Amari Cooper. Hmmm
