Grier, McD & Fangio are Doing a Great Job!!!

Our team had little to work with for this off-season in draft picks and cap space. Yet, we add a top off ball LB which Fangio really needed and a top CB in FA along with A 1st round talent CB and a perfect fit McD RB for Mostert with only 4 picks. They continue to add pieces off available talent and are not done yet.

NFL and others rank top off seasons on results. I do so on results with what you had to work with. Our guys have done REALLY well.
 
Yep! Wait until they snag Cook!
 
Adding Fangio in itself is part of the success.
 
Oh none will. They will state that the outcome on the field needs to prove it. Then they will be less and less vocal about it exponentially. Most of them only have two speeds. 1. Chicken little cry closet. 2. Cower and fake amnesia. These are the same people that think they earn a bigger and shinier badge for each year of time served since Marino retired. They like blanket statements like "we suck" "Grier sucks" "Tua sucks" and other creative heaping helpings of hyperbole.

If anyone read this and got offended; good.
 
According to Mike Clay, we have the #1 best CB room in the NFL, the#4 best interior defensive line in the NFL, and the #6 best edge rushers in the NFL.

And we have a potential All Pro at safety, and two rock solid starters at ILB.

Not too shabby.
 
It’s nice to see all groups—Executive, Operations, Coaching, Players—working together in harmony. They trust and respect each other, and communicate very well.

Dolphins decisions now are logical, not desperate, and trace towards an over-arching plan.
 
