Grier, McD & Fangio are Doing a Great Job!!!

Our team had little to work with for this off-season in draft picks and cap space. Yet, we add a top off ball LB which Fangio really needed and a top CB in FA along with A 1st round talent CB and a perfect fit McD RB for Mostert with only 4 picks. They continue to add pieces off available talent and are not done yet.
NFL and others rank top off seasons on results. I do so on results with what you had to work with. Our guys have done REALLY well.
