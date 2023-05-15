Grier, McD & Fangio are Doing a Great Job!!!

So Be said: It will be very interesting to see how many "fans" who bitched & moaned about our GM and coaches now come forward to praise them. Click to expand...

Oh none will. They will state that the outcome on the field needs to prove it. Then they will be less and less vocal about it exponentially. Most of them only have two speeds. 1. Chicken little cry closet. 2. Cower and fake amnesia. These are the same people that think they earn a bigger and shinier badge for each year of time served since Marino retired. They like blanket statements like "we suck" "Grier sucks" "Tua sucks" and other creative heaping helpings of hyperbole.If anyone read this and got offended; good.