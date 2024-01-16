 Grier needs to tell our scouts to find -3- offensive linemen that we can take in rounds 2 through 5. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier needs to tell our scouts to find -3- offensive linemen that we can take in rounds 2 through 5.

FanSince93

FanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 29, 2021
Messages
296
Reaction score
510
Age
41
Location
Miami
We need a dominant offensive line. Period. That will help our run game, and it will help Tua have more time to throw. We don't need any more skill players in the draft right now, as bad as we need great OFFENSIVE LINEMEN!!!!


Use the 1st round pick normally.

Then, in the 2nd round, 3rd round, 4th round, and 5th round, take 3 offensive linemen in those rounds.

Stop relying on free agency for OL. We need to just draft a handful of them for our future.
 
and someone needs to tell posters it's not how it works
 
They don't have picks in all those rounds.

Miami Dolphins Picks by Round In 2024​

  • Round 1
  • Round 2
  • Round 5
  • Round 6 (from CHI)
  • Round 6
  • Round 7

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom