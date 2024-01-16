Grier needs to tell our scouts to find -3- offensive linemen that we can take in rounds 2 through 5.

FanSince93
We need a dominant offensive line. Period. That will help our run game, and it will help Tua have more time to throw. We don't need any more skill players in the draft right now, as bad as we need great OFFENSIVE LINEMEN!!!!
Use the 1st round pick normally.
Then, in the 2nd round, 3rd round, 4th round, and 5th round, take 3 offensive linemen in those rounds.
Stop relying on free agency for OL. We need to just draft a handful of them for our future.
