Grier says “the door is shut on Deshaun Watson.”

Tiko377
- Southern California
This appears to be accurate, although Ross was no doubt involved, perhaps the NFL has told him to hide for the next couple of years.his biggest fan works in Pittsburgh now
I want no part of any QB who threw 30 INTs in a 16 game season
I bet he wants a chance to start. At least a one year prove it deal. Indy needs a QB and the rest of that team is playoff ready.
Winston is a train wreck.
He's an effing idiot. Hard pass. Maybe he lands in Indy.