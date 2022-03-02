 Grier says “the door is shut on Deshaun Watson.” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier says “the door is shut on Deshaun Watson.”

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I still think that the best QB we can add is Jamis Winston. I doubt he would come here as the backup but if he would it would be the best QB we could land. Wouldnt shock me if Winston gets a starting job and makes the pro bowl next year.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Hopefully the more recent monotonous "Welcome aboard Watson/Good Riddance Tua" one trick pony posters will also go away!
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

I want no part of any QB who threw 30 INTs in a 16 game season

Mariota works as a backup.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

I bet he wants a chance to start. At least a one year prove it deal. Indy needs a QB and the rest of that team is playoff ready.
 
rickd13

Winston is a train wreck.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Does this prove the rumors correct that Flores did not want Tua and did want Watson? Maybe.
Could also mean McD has said “I can work with Tua but I do not want him looking over his shoulder”.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Thank You God 😊 no more bs Watson threads about how he's getting traded to Miami. LOLOLOLOLOL @ ALL THOSE 1ST ROUNDERS, MIAMI WAS TRADING FOR WATSON.
 
Austin Tatious

He's an effing idiot. Hard pass. Maybe he lands in Indy.
 
The Gov

The Gov

Happy Daniel Bryan GIF by WWE
 
