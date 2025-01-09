Grier still has a job because?

Maybe Ross kept him because he feels some guilt over costing him/us first and third round draft picks, which could've greatly improved the OL.
Maybe Ross kept him because he made some great acquisitions last off season; Jonnu, Chop, Malik, CC, Brewer, Brooks...(and I still love Jaylin Wright).
Maybe Ross kept him because he knows we've had a lot of bad luck with career altering injuries to key players like Phillips, Chubb and Connor Williams in the last year+.
Maybe Ross kept him because the Dolphins were one of only 4 (I believe) teams to have a winning record each of the previous 4 seasons, along with KC, Pitt and Buffalo. Something the Ravens, Niners, Eagles and Lions can't say about their teams.