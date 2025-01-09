 Grier Still Has A Job Because? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier Still Has A Job Because?

Grier still has a job because?

  • Ross was worried nobody good would be willing to step into this mess

    Votes: 2 8.0%

  • Something to the naked pictures hypothesis, maybe having to do with the Flores suit

    Votes: 2 8.0%

  • Ross is actually that naive and thinks we are on a good path with Grier

    Votes: 8 32.0%

  • Ross is doesn't have the heart to have someone new come in and burn it down and start over

    Votes: 5 20.0%

  • Ross doesn't want to eat more money if a new GM wants to fire everyone (incl players) and start over

    Votes: 2 8.0%

  • Other?

    Votes: 6 24.0%
  • Total voters
    25
Ross kept Grier why? I know it may be some combination of all of the above, but if you had to pick one thing, what would it be and why?
 
Ross is absent-minded and keeps forgetting who Grief is and often doesn't even realize he owns an NFL team.

That's my theory.
 
It’s not black/white as some think.

He does some good and some bad and is probably a really nice, kind, humble, and cooperative person to work with.

I don’t understand why he’s been allowed to ignore the OL for 9 straight years, though.

I think this is his make/break year.
 
I don’t think “heart” is the proper organ, since that would indicate emotion. Ross doesn’t have the stomach for another interview /hiring process. He stinks at it and he’s tired of doing the every-three-years dance routine.

He hoping to just glide through 2025 with the status quo and get lucky with a team that stays healthy, etc.

I think he realizes there is no simple fix right now, so might as well stick with the current clowns vs. trying to find a new set of clowns.

Sadly, he might be correct. He loves the new hot prospect with no head coaching experience on his resume and a lack of real-world coordinator experience. That’s a tough needle to thread.
 
Maybe Ross kept him because he feels some guilt over costing him/us first and third round draft picks, which could've greatly improved the OL.

Maybe Ross kept him because he made some great acquisitions last off season; Jonnu, Chop, Malik, CC, Brewer, Brooks...(and I still love Jaylin Wright).

Maybe Ross kept him because he knows we've had a lot of bad luck with career altering injuries to key players like Phillips, Chubb and Connor Williams in the last year+.

Maybe Ross kept him because the Dolphins were one of only 4 (I believe) teams to have a winning record each of the previous 4 seasons, along with KC, Pitt and Buffalo. Something the Ravens, Niners, Eagles and Lions can't say about their teams.
 
Uneducated guess…..

Ross really thought we were going to win big with this build. He likes Grier a lot, gets along with him, and enjoys working together. He knows his remaining time is limited, and perhaps does not want to go through with another rebuild.
 
Wait, so four years in a row with a winning record is an accomplishment worth touting (allowing you to keep your job), but 18 years without a losing record is ehhhh…average-y.
 
Ross is weak and spineless, and can't make a football decision. I think he has fear in firing Grier as a black GM, the optics to him matter more than it should, and he's a scaredy cat who is NOT in the good graces of the league.

I may be wrong and off-base, but I really don't think I am based off Ross' past firings and incompetence as football overlord.

He has the money and the vision, but he doesn't have the it factor for franchise success. He lacks cajones.
 
so you voted you think ross is naive?
 
