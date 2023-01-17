Grier: Tua is our starting QB

Dolphins GM Chris Grier maintains support of Tua Tagovailoa: 'He is our starting quarterback' The Dolphins brass on Monday expressed its desire to go forward with QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2023 and beyond as a decision on his fifth-year option lies ahead.

Figured might as well give this its own thread since its nice and clear to the point"I would say with Tua he is our starting quarterback," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Monday. "I mean, I don't know how we can say it anymore clearly. We've been that way through this season and what he's done. What Mike and Tua, (Darrell) Bevell, Chandler (Henley), the coaching staff have all done. They've all worked tremendously hard all of them together."