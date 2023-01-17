 Grier: Tua is our starting QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier: Tua is our starting QB

Figured might as well give this its own thread since its nice and clear to the point

Dolphins GM Chris Grier maintains support of Tua Tagovailoa: 'He is our starting quarterback'

The Dolphins brass on Monday expressed its desire to go forward with QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2023 and beyond as a decision on his fifth-year option lies ahead.
"I would say with Tua he is our starting quarterback," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Monday. "I mean, I don't know how we can say it anymore clearly. We've been that way through this season and what he's done. What Mike and Tua, (Darrell) Bevell, Chandler (Henley), the coaching staff have all done. They've all worked tremendously hard all of them together."
 
www.nfl.com

www.nfl.com

With all due respect, it doesn't matter what Grier or McDaniel want. It's what Ross wants. Besides, what is Grier supposed to say?
 
Brady at the helm this year takes us to the SB. We are a good team, decent defense, and we have the best WR corp in the NFL.

If we can grab Brady, and protect him next year, and if Waddle and Hill stay healthy, we go to the SB. I am 100% sure of it, we will go and win.
 
I found this interesting:

  • McDaniel said he doesn't want to make any emotional quick decisions in regard to any changes to his coaching staff for 2023.
He must be strongly considering or he wouldn’t say this. At a minimum the ST coach needs to be replaced. At a minimum
 
I’m not into ruining our future for a 46 year old Qb, even though I have the outmost respect for Brady not now.. that ship has sailed

We have a tough team that fights like hell with a young Qb who is excellent in this scheme, give him his 2nd year in the scheme for the first time in his life and let’s see what happens
 
are you serious

Tua is too fragile to play in the NFL long term. I thought he would prove us wrong this year, but he is a walking injury.

If Brady can take us to a SB, why not?? the fanbase is starving, the franchise is starving.
 
I don’t use the past failures of the organization to make emotional decisions with personnel.

Continue to build our young team who has a lot of comradarie, toughness and talent.

Tua will be 100 percent going into the year.. build the line, train hard this off-season and let him operate..

Not gonna waste his future in this offense on your premise..
 
Are you willing to waste Hill and Waddle?
 
