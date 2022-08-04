Grier, what have you done?

So Mr. Grier, you went into this draft with a 3rd, 4th, and two 7th round picks.



So far, you picked up an athletic freak in Channing Tindall who should contribute immediately on Special Teams as well as certain sub packages designed to target and destroy the other team’s quarterback.



You and Wes Welker found a steal in the 4th round with Eric Ezukanma who knows how to get separation and possess great body control at the point of contact. Not to mention that he catches everything with his sticky hands.



Skylar Thompson has played well enough to date that people on this site are entertaining the notion of trading Bridgewater for a future draft pick.



Throw in the emergence of a Braylon Sanders and a Tanner Conner as undrafted free agents and you see a team that is building the foundation of quality depth as well as competition on the practice field.



So far, not too shabby Mr. Grier.