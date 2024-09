It sucks to have to blow it up but you expect to see progress in year 3. When the foundation of the team is flawed, there is nothing else that can be done but to blow it up. There is nothing McDaniel can do to fix this unless he somehow magically realizes he sucks at calling plays and hires an OC, and Grier gets shown the door either way. You don't win in the NFL with soft teams upfront. You don't build a team from outside-in. You must build the trenches first.





But Ross is a terrible owner and we've always lost under him. Some day, I hope he realizes it's a lost cause and he gives up and sells the team.