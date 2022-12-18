Grier's 2020 Draft has to be WORST EVER

And the talent we Didnt Get is killing us week after week.

Igby? we could Really ****ING USE secondary help!! He's got nothing to help.

Austin Jackson? Boy, We could REALLY ****ING USE MORE OLINE HELP. Austin Jackson offering none!



If you still think Tua will ever be consistently as good as Herbert, you're an idiot. The shitty Wunderlic score for Tua shows in real time multiple times every game. The physical traits were no-brainers...but, in what world did Tua show he had more between the ears than Herbert?!?



This is settled. Youre a Fkn Moron if you dont realize that choosing Tua over Herbert was HORRIBLE!! HORRIBLE!!



BUT..it's the other two picks that are BURYING yet another season.