 Grier's 2020 Draft has to be WORST EVER | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Grier's 2020 Draft has to be WORST EVER

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,420
Reaction score
4,093
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
And the talent we Didnt Get is killing us week after week.
Igby? we could Really ****ING USE secondary help!! He's got nothing to help.
Austin Jackson? Boy, We could REALLY ****ING USE MORE OLINE HELP. Austin Jackson offering none!

If you still think Tua will ever be consistently as good as Herbert, you're an idiot. The shitty Wunderlic score for Tua shows in real time multiple times every game. The physical traits were no-brainers...but, in what world did Tua show he had more between the ears than Herbert?!?

This is settled. Youre a Fkn Moron if you dont realize that choosing Tua over Herbert was HORRIBLE!! HORRIBLE!!

BUT..it's the other two picks that are BURYING yet another season.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,420
Reaction score
4,093
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
There's no denying that if we had gotten 2 quality players at 18 and 30, we wouldve won a lot more games.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,420
Reaction score
4,093
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Right now, for example: if we had just one more good OLine guy, we could get first downs on the ground right now and win the game.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
5,025
Reaction score
2,663
Location
North Central FL
ChitownPhins28 said:
And the talent we Didnt Get is killing us week after week.
Igby? we could Really ****ING USE secondary help!! He's got nothing to help.
Austin Jackson? Boy, We could REALLY ****ING USE MORE OLINE HELP. Austin Jackson offering none!

If you still think Tua will ever be consistently as good as Herbert, you're an idiot. The shitty Wunderlic score for Tua shows in real time multiple times every game. The physical traits were no-brainers...but, in what world did Tua show he had more between the ears than Herbert?!?

This is settled. Youre a Fkn Moron if you dont realize that choosing Tua over Herbert was HORRIBLE!! HORRIBLE!!

BUT..it's the other two picks that are BURYING yet another season.
Click to expand...
You sir, need to root for your sorry ass Bears or the Chubbies and GTF out of here, we dont need fans like you bitching and moaning about what may or may not be a mistake. We dont even know, they don’t even pay fool.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom