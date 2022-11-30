Griezman a Waddle fan ?

Love it! Diehard FinFan here, but also a big (European) football fan. Griezman’s a world class player, but he’s a France / Atletico Madrid player, and I’m a Spain / Real Madrid fan. He gets a pass now. Still great to see (although it really only makes sense really if your last name is Waddle).



On a side note, interesting fact: my brother in law is a world class wedding photographer here in Spain, and did Griezmans wedding. In fact he does tons of Weddings outside Spain, many in/around Miami, and might be looking to open up an office there.



Fins Up!