 Griezman a Waddle fan ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Griezman a Waddle fan ?

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
4,492
Reaction score
9,270
Location
Everywhere
Geordie said:
Sorry for the kind of a nothing thread, Antoine Griezman of France, just scored a goal (that has been disallowed) and did "the Waddle" in celebration, thought it was kinda cool. Sorry don't have pictures.
Click to expand...
Lol, I saw that, it was awesome!
 
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
454
Reaction score
266
Love it! Diehard FinFan here, but also a big (European) football fan. Griezman’s a world class player, but he’s a France / Atletico Madrid player, and I’m a Spain / Real Madrid fan. He gets a pass now. Still great to see (although it really only makes sense really if your last name is Waddle).

On a side note, interesting fact: my brother in law is a world class wedding photographer here in Spain, and did Griezmans wedding. In fact he does tons of Weddings outside Spain, many in/around Miami, and might be looking to open up an office there.

Fins Up!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom