Anybody here know anything about LA Tech wr/te Griffin Hebert. What little I've seen, he looks like an upgraded version of Tanner Conner. Hebert runs like a wr, at close to 6'3 240 pounds. Normally I would say he just a ps prospect, but what intrigues me is some sites have him possibly playing fb. To me that means he's likely physical and at least a willing blocker effort wise. Usually these converted wrs to te shy away from blocking. If Hebert is really a wr/te/fb type I'm looking forward to following him in somebodies training camp this summer.