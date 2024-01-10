Guenther Steiner - Fired from Hass F1 team

MrChadRico
Bunch of Wankers!
Gonna really miss this guy on Drive to Survive. All these NFL Coaches getting fired like Carrol and Vrabel don't effect me at all but then I saw this and my heart just sunk.
The dude is the best part of Drive to Survive. When K-Mag broke his door lmao, i was crying laughing.
Someone needs to hire this guy for a TV job STAT
