Guess that narrative of Tua is only good because of Reek can be laid to rest and buried forever.

All these narratives are stupid. Commentators who don’t want to give Tua credit act like our offense is loaded with All Pros. We just scored 70 points in a game with Waddle and Ezukanma inactive.



Berrios was a 6th round pick. Cracraft was undrafted. Chosen is literally not even on an NFL active roster. Mostert we signed for just above the vet minimum. Achane was a third round pick. Brooks was an undrafted free agent. Smythe was a fourth round pick. Julian Hill was an undrafted free agent. Ingold was undrafted.



Hill aside, our offensive skill positions are loaded with guys nobody else wanted. They are fast, yes: so are tons of other guys around the league who do nothing on Sundays.



This is a really good offense, but without Tua, it wouldn’t be—just like it wasn’t last year. He’s what makes it work. Because he’s one of the best QBs in the NFL.