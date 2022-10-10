Guess the definition of roughing the passer is different for different players.

I read about this (the Brady play) before I went to bed last night. There have already been a couple mainstream media articles about it asking if it’s a conspiracy (Brady’s treatment). I didn’t think the hit on Tua was roughness but compared to the one on Brady it was 100%. To boot, if you’re a falcons fan you’re pissed cause you were getting the ball back. The NFL has really fawked this whole thing up. I want consistency in how rules are applied. We are miles away from that.