 Guess the definition of roughing the passer is different for different players.

Guess the definition of roughing the passer is different for different players.

royalshank

royalshank

I read about this (the Brady play) before I went to bed last night. There have already been a couple mainstream media articles about it asking if it’s a conspiracy (Brady’s treatment). I didn’t think the hit on Tua was roughness but compared to the one on Brady it was 100%. To boot, if you’re a falcons fan you’re pissed cause you were getting the ball back. The NFL has really fawked this whole thing up. I want consistency in how rules are applied. We are miles away from that.
 
M

MiamiMuss

Yup yup I saw that play in the Bucs game and was like **** them Refs.Its either it is or it isnt.Imo it isn't roughing the passer.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

royalshank said:
I read about this (the Brady play) before I went to bed last night. There have already been a couple mainstream media articles about it asking if it’s a conspiracy (Brady’s treatment). I didn’t think the hit on Tua was roughness but compared to the one on Brady it was 100%. To boot, if you’re a falcons fan you’re pissed cause you were getting the ball back. The NFL has really fawked this whole thing up. I want consistency in how rules are applied. We are miles away from that.
It’s actually pretty transparent to me, they want to protect their star players no matter what. The NFL doesn’t care about you or me all they care about is the mighty dollar.
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Everyone will be scared to hit Brady now, meanwhile it will still be open season on Tua.
 
NY8123

NY8123

I really hope Tom Brady gets wadded in the pocket so badly that his knee shatters like a hip in a nursing home.
 
andyahs

andyahs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday.
Referee: DE's throw of Brady led to late penalty

Referee Jerome Boger said Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground, resulting in the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in Tampa Bay's win.
