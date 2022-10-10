Guess the definition of roughing the passer is different for different players.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
It’s actually pretty transparent to me, they want to protect their star players no matter what. The NFL doesn’t care about you or me all they care about is the mighty dollar.I read about this (the Brady play) before I went to bed last night. There have already been a couple mainstream media articles about it asking if it’s a conspiracy (Brady’s treatment). I didn’t think the hit on Tua was roughness but compared to the one on Brady it was 100%. To boot, if you’re a falcons fan you’re pissed cause you were getting the ball back. The NFL has really fawked this whole thing up. I want consistency in how rules are applied. We are miles away from that.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday.