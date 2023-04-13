Guess the first round

Kebo
1) Carolina Panthers* (from Chicago) QB CJ Stroud
2) Houston Texans QB Bryce Young
3) Arizona Cardinals DE Will Anderson
4) Indianapolis Colts QB Will Levis
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) DT Jalen Carter
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) DE Tyree Wilson
7) Las Vegas Raiders OT Broderick Jones
8) Atlanta Falcons QB Anthony Richardson
9) Chicago Bears* (from Carolina) OT Paris Johnson
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) RB Bijan Robinson
11) Tennessee Titans OT Peter Skoronski
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) WR Jaxson Smith Njigba
13) New York Jets WR Zay Flowers
14) New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez
15) Green Bay Packers DT Brian Bresee
16) Washington Commanders DE Myles Murphy
17) Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter
18) Detroit Lions CB Kelee Ringo
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Anton Harrison
20) Seattle Seahawks S Brian Branch
21) Los Angeles Chargers WR Jordan Addison
22) Baltimore Ravens CB Cam Smith
23) Minnesota Vikings LB Jack Campbell
24) Jacksonville Jaguars DE Isaiah Foskey
25) New York Giants WR Quentin Johnston
26) Dallas Cowboys WR Jalin Hyatt
27) Buffalo Bills OG O’Cyrus Torrence
28) Cincinnati Bengals OT Darnell Wright
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) DT Calijah Kancey
30) Philadelphia Eagles CB Devon Witherspoon
31) Kansas City Chiefs CB Deonte Banks
1 point for every pick that is selected in the first round.
2 extra points for every pick that is selected in the predicted numerical slot.
For example, if CJ Stroud is selected #1 overal, I get 3 points. If he goes #2 I get 1 point.
