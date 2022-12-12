Guess which games we won based on rush attempts

Try to guess the games that were wins just based off of team rushing attempts...

27

26

23

33

26

8

19

Hmmm I wonder. And if defenses are dropping LBs to mess with depth of route, timing etc, Tua needs to tuck it and run like he started doing last night. If LBs are dropped shouldn't there be a ton of available green in front of him? Once teams respect a threat of a run, it should open routes back up.



Also, any status on Jeff Wilson....even though we don't bother using him when he is healthy?