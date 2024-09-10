Guess Who's Leading the League in Passing?

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 33,772
- Reaction score
- 36,602
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Yep that's right, last year's passing leader Chuck Tua. 338 passing yards is most in the league after 1 week in the books. The only other QB to cross 300 yards in the air was Matt Stafford who threw 50 times. It's just funny how people said last year was fluke and people like Nick Wright the other day was saying Tua didn't play as good as his stats indicated. 300+ yards a TD and no picks is now an off day for Tua. Watch for when he is on.