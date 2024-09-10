 Guess Who's Leading the League in Passing? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Guess Who's Leading the League in Passing?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
33,772
36,602
Columbus, OH
Yep that's right, last year's passing leader Chuck Tua. 338 passing yards is most in the league after 1 week in the books. The only other QB to cross 300 yards in the air was Matt Stafford who threw 50 times. It's just funny how people said last year was fluke and people like Nick Wright the other day was saying Tua didn't play as good as his stats indicated. 300+ yards a TD and no picks is now an off day for Tua. Watch for when he is on.
 
Yep. Our down, sluggish start, day on offense was still very productive on offense for yards, at least. Need to translate to points better. EPA per play, and DVOA will be worse than total yards, and YPP, but yeah, a down day is still pretty good.
 
Fyi. There is a two acronym limit per post.

I still don't know what DVOA means.

Can you help a guy out? 😂
 
So, ol' Noodle Arm managed to have himself a day?

Also: So, ol' Glass Man managed to play a whole game?

Noice.
 
