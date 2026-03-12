Guys the chat feature is back

fishfanmiami
Go Canes
Administrator
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Thanks to our leader @Henrik who listened to calls for a faster way for members to communicate instead of just PMs
A few things
Use it to get quick messages to your friends
DO NOT use it to go after other posters whom you disagree with
The same rules and consequences apply as it will be moderated
Personal attacks will not be tolerated
Have fun and GO DOLPHINS
A few things
Use it to get quick messages to your friends
DO NOT use it to go after other posters whom you disagree with
The same rules and consequences apply as it will be moderated
Personal attacks will not be tolerated
Have fun and GO DOLPHINS