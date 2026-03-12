 Guys the chat feature is back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Guys the chat feature is back

Thanks to our leader @Henrik who listened to calls for a faster way for members to communicate instead of just PMs

A few things

Use it to get quick messages to your friends

DO NOT use it to go after other posters whom you disagree with

The same rules and consequences apply as it will be moderated

Personal attacks will not be tolerated

Have fun and GO DOLPHINS

:fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh
 
