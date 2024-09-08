Guys who stepped up big time in key moments

That was the reason we won. It went kind of like this:



1. Holland w forced fumble at the goal line when it looked like we were going down 24-7.



2. Tua w a dime on the next play to



3. Hill w the catch, broken tackle and run for 80 and the score.



4. Then Tua and Waddle made some huge plays to move the chains.



5. Fuller blows up the idiotic decision by Pedersen to go for it on 4th and 1 from his own 30 while up by 3. Doh!



6. Achane w some excellent plays catching the ball.



7. Ogbah w a huge sack.



8. Phillips w a huge sack on the next play.



9. Jeff Wilson Jr getting tough yards and setting up the tying FG.



10. Ingold w 2 short yardage conversions.



11. Sanders w the 52 yard FG bomb to win it.



McDaniel was great today. The quick pass stuff did not work at all in the first half and he completely went away from it and figured out how to move the ball w the backs and swing passes. He didn’t panic not get away from the run. He called a masterful 4th quarter and Tua executed like a total boss.



I loved the pass pro today and how we stuck w the run. Tua is so much quicker and nimbler than last year and it showed a good 6-7 times. So many guys made plays when we needed it. I saw Eichenberg w some great blocks too.



Great win. Great game.



PS

My only complaint is was the number of penalties we took but week 1s can be sloppy.