H. Long is a homerun pick for us!

We have zero TE after the Season. So Hunter Long is a perfect pick in the third round. He was ranked as my second best TE in this year.



M.Gesicki is no real TE. He was a A.Gase pick that has highlight catches and one or two great games, but overall is no real TE. He play as a big slot and Redzone guy. I think he is gone after the season. The media is higher on Gesicki than the coaches.



D. Smythe is a okay TE with good blocking skills but nothing special overall. He is cheap (extension) or gone after the season.



A. Shaheen is nothing to hold on and gone after the season with 333.000 death cap and 1.9 million save money.



So here we are after the season. Now we draft a ! real ! TE in Hunter Long in the 3. Round. He has the M.Andrews, T.Kelce thing with him. He is reliable as a blooker, can play inline, real good hands, good routes and feel for the soft spot on the field. He is the TE, who give your QB the first downs on 3&5. Maybee Gesicki has the speed but Hunter Long has the overall traits of a successful TE for the Dolphins on a consistent basis.



He is a steal at 81. Q. Meinerz (C) is the man where everyone is hoping for, but he would have not the same impact as Hunter Long for us.