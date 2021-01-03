 Had to share this... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Had to share this...

justbgreen

justbgreen

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 3, 2005
Messages
283
Reaction score
55
Location
Orlando
As you know, Jake Scott passed away on November 19, 2020. He was my favorite player. I was telling my fiancée about his two interceptions in Super Bowl VII and how excited I was at 12 years old to be watching the Dolphins win their first SB.

I turned 60 in December and received a delayed birthday present yesterday. A signed Jake Scott jersey! Holy ****!!! It immediately took me back to that 12-year-old boy, watching a Super Bowl with his dad. I can’t begin to thank my fiancée, Lea Anne enough for such a wonderful gift. Thank you sweetie.

20210102_184059.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom