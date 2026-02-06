Hafley Calling The Defense - It's Time To Complain!

As we all know, thanks to our experience with Mike McDaniel, it is physically impossible for a human being to hold a laminated sheet of paper and call plays at the same time. The laws of physics just won't allow it. It’s truly a tragedy that the Dolphins are allowing Jeff Hafley to call the defense. I mean, sure, we’ve spent four years watching Mike McDaniel treat the play clock like a suggestion while he tries to find the perfect font on his play sheet, but clearly the solution isn't a different coach—it's just a coach who stands there with his arms crossed doing absolutely nothing but delegating. Forget surrounding yourself with good, smart coaches and setting yourself up for success. Jeff Hafley is already a failure.



History shows that defensive-minded head coaches who call their own plays are basically a myth in the Super Bowl—unless you count all the times they accidentally tripped into a trophy while distracted by their headsets.



Let's look at a few, shall we?



Bill Belichick: I mean, okay, sure he won six Super Bowls, and while he was known for "moonlighting" as the defensive play-caller, he clearly just had Tom Brady doing all the CEO work. Yes, Tom Brady did defensive stuff, too. YES HE DID. Yes...well, okay, sure, the Patriots didn't even HAVE AN OFFICIAL DC in 2019. But I THINK IT WAS ACTUALLY BRIAN FLORES ALL SEASON. I can't prove this, but I hate Tua more than I hate most serial killers, so this kinda counts.



Mike Tomlin: His former DC Keith Butler basically admitted Tomlin was calling the shots for years, including during those pesky Super Bowl runs. But let’s be real, he probably just got lucky that the other team forgot how to play football for 60 minutes.



Bill Parcells: He ran the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew" and was famously hands-on with the defense. Two rings later, we can see he was clearly just a control freak who happened to have Lawrence Taylor. Anyone could win a Super Bowl with a generational talent while being "distracted" by the defense, right?



Pete Carroll: Called the defense in Seattle for years. He only made it to back-to-back Super Bowls because he chewed his gum loud enough to confuse the opposing quarterbacks. Pure luck.



I'd actually prefer a coach who is more of a CEO. Let's have him walking around and pointing at people, making them do things like pick up gum wrappers. Why have a coach who actually understands the mechanics of the game when we could have a CEO? I want a guy who spends the entire fourth quarter focused solely on "big picture synergies" and "delegating the leverage."



Who cares if the Dolphins haven't hired a "genius in the booth" like Ernie Adams yet? We should probably just hire a corporate consultant from a Fortune 500 company. They might not know what a "Cover 3" is, but their clock management during PowerPoint presentations is elite.



The Dolphins will probably stink anyway, so why bother hoping for a competent defensive scheme? It’s much more satisfying to know, right now, that we’re doomed because Hafley wants to actually... coach.



I’m resigned to it. I’ll just sit here, ignore the fact that Mike Macdonald is literally in the Super Bowl right now calling his own defense, and prepare my 4,000-word manifesto on why our first timeout in Week 1 was called three seconds too late. It’s a tough job being the only one who sees the truth, but someone has to complain about it.



Like me.



I like to complain about things that haven't even happened yet for no ******* reason whatsoever.