Hafley with some interesting comments

Here's more of what Hafley told Breer:To be clear, I don’t think it was an easy choice for the new Dolphins coach. Mostly because he was also considering Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, whom Matt LaFleur likely would’ve let go for a play-calling opportunity in Miami.In the end, the call, in large part, came down to Hafley’s offensive philosophy as a defensive-rooted coach. And I’ve always been interested in that topic—how guys from one side of the ball view the other when they become head coaches.So I called Hafley on Sunday morning, and we dove into it. A few things I got from our talk …• Yes, familiarity with guys such as Slowik and Stenavich helps, but it’s more than that. “It has a lot to do with the people I’ve been around, and then people I’ve defended,” Hafley said. “There’s certain schemes that I think are really hard to defend. Then there’s certain play-callers that I’ve been around, that have a system and a belief of what they run, and it’s all tied in together. And I really saw that with Kyle [Shanahan] in San Francisco, and then I saw it again with Matt. I was around two really good play-calling coaches. And obviously Bobby has been influenced by those guys. He’s got the pedigree. And that really was my starting point with Bobby.”• How Shanahan prepared Slowik—starting him on defense—really appealed to Hafley. It also helped that Hafley was there for that, as the 49ers’ defensive backs coach in 2017 and ’18. “It was really me, Bobby and [Robert] Saleh, the three of us together constantly,” Hafley said. “Bobby was in my office half the day working with me. So I got a really good working relationship with Bobby—brilliant mind, incredible human. And then I leave to go to Ohio State, and Kyle steals him to go on offense, which I’m guessing was Kyle’s plan the whole time. Bobby is Kyle’s type of guy. Fast processing, highly, highly intelligent. And I could see he was setting it up, ‘All right, learn the defenses, learn the rules, and then I’m going to bring it over to offense and train you to be my next guy.’ It was really cool to see.”• As for what Hafley specifically likes about the Shanahan offense, it’s not too complicated. Every look gives a defense a handful of things to worry about. And what looks complex to the defensive players is relatively simple for the offensive guys. “Everything is set up.is set up,” Hafley said. “And the plays all play off of each other. So you run this, and it sets up a play pass off of it. You run this, and it sets up a keeper off of it. You run this, and it sets up a screen off of it. And the formations and the balance of the run in the past game, the play-action pass game, they do such a good job of creating. Like the way I look at it, think about defenses in terms of levels. Like level one at the line of scrimmage, level two, your linebackers, level three, your safeties. It creates a huge separation between the second and third levels, and it creates holes because the run action gets the backers down. And then there’s a huge separation between your linebackers and your secondary, and that’s where they hit plays that lead to explosives.”And then there’s how involved he’ll be. In Green Bay, Hafley says, “Matt let me do my thing. I think it’s important that I let Bobby do his thing, but I also think where I can help is I can give him thoughts and ideas from a defensive perspective.”The best part is he’s not guessing how it’ll fit together. He saw the schemes work hand in hand in San Francisco between Shanahan and Saleh—ditto for him and LaFleur in Green Bay.There’s a proven formula there. Now, we’ll get to see how it works with the head coach on the other side of the ball.