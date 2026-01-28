 Hafley with some interesting comments | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hafley with some interesting comments

From his interview with Peter Schrager,among others, some very interesting tidbits...this was posted in Barry Jacksons article. I loved the part about having hard, physical practices as that will be a welcome relief from McD's Club Med practices:

New Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley has been doing interviews with select national reporters, among others, since his initial news conference last week. The 10 most notable things he said and what’s to be taken from those comments:

▪ Hafley indicated to SI.com’s Albert Breer that the Dolphins will keep running an iteration of the offensive system associated with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and utilized by Mike McDaniel during his four seasons in Miami. The offense won’t necessarily be exactly the same, but key elements and principles of it will be utilized under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was the Dolphins’ pass game coordinator last season and the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. Hafley likes that this offensive system presents looks that create challenges for defenses on multiple fronts. “Everything is set up. Everything is set up,” Hafley said of this offensive approach. “And the plays all play off of each other. So you run this, and it sets up a play pass off of it. You run this, and it sets up a keeper off of it. You run this, and it sets up a screen off of it. And the formations and the balance of the run in the pass game, the play-action pass game, they do such a good job of creating. “Like the way I look at it, think about defenses in terms of levels. Like Level 1 at the line of scrimmage, Level 2, your linebackers, Level 3, your safeties. It creates a huge separation between the second and third levels, and it creates holes because the run action gets the backers down. And then there’s a huge separation between your linebackers and your secondary, and that’s where they hit plays that lead to explosives.” Hafley became familiar with Slowik when they worked together on defense with the 49ers in 2017 and 2018. “I got a really good working relationship with Bobby — brilliant mind, incredible human,” Hafley said. “And then I leave to go to Ohio State, and Kyle steals him to go on offense, which I’m guessing was Kyle’s plan the whole time. Bobby is Kyle’s type of guy. Fast processing, highly, highly intelligent.” Hafley told Schrager that Slowik was on his list to hire even if Hafley had taken a head coaching job with another team. Here’s more of what Hafley told Breer.

▪ This Dolphins rebuild is not going to be an intentional tank. But we now have all been warned that it could take some time. “Honestly? Is this going to take a little bit of time? Sure,” Hafley told ESPN’s Peter Schrager. “This isn’t going to be like ‘we’re going to sit here and rebuild and reset and not try to win games?’ No! Everything we do is to try to win every single game we play. We want to build this foundation the right way and have it sustained. It just might take a little time.”

▪ The Dolphins already have discussed what to do with Tua Tagovailoa. And while it would be very surprising if he returns next season, it’s not something that will be disclosed publicly by the organization in the days ahead. “There has to be a plan,” Hafley said to Schrager. “Have we had conversations? Yes. I would be lying to you if I told you I had no plan. Can I tell you what that plan is? No.” This will be new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan’s decision, but Hafley said his voice will be heard in that decision.

▪ Hafley said he knows he’s parting ways with some good coaches, but that’s inevitable because “you have guys who know your scheme and want to bring along.” So far, there has been one confirmed addition from the Green Bay staff (defensive backs coach Ryan Downard). Another, Packers linebackers coach Sean Duggan, will join Miami’s staff, possibly as defensive coordinator, according the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brian Duker, the Dolphins’ 2025 secondary coach, was hired as the Jets defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

▪ When Hafley and Sullivan look at tape from the fourth-quarter of blowout losses to Indianapolis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and New England, players who aren’t giving full effort will immediately be viewed skeptically by the new regime. Hafley told Schrager: ”I want smart, tough, players who are instinctive and that you can count on. And I want guys that are going to buy into the whole element of ‘team’ and loving his teammates. “Sully and I talk about it all the time: You want to find a guy who loves football… Turn on the tape and see how hard he plays. Turn the tape on in the fourth quarter and see if he’s straining on both sides of the ball. Go to the last game of the season, when they’re not in a bowl game or they’re not in the playoffs, and see how hard he’s still playing. Those are the things that are important to me.”

▪ If the Dolphins continue to be considered “soft,” Hafley will know he will have failed in that aspect of his blueprint. “That’s exactly the opposite of when I close my eyes and picture what it’s going to look like,” Hafley said when reminded by Schrager that the Dolphins repeatedly have been called soft. “After we play a team, I want them to know they were just in a battle and it hurt. There’s one thing talking about it. And the other thing is doing. It starts April 6, when the players get here. I will do everything in my power to make sure nobody ever says that again.” He envisions the Dolphins becoming “the hardest, toughest playing team, the most physical team.” To that end, Hafley told WQAM’s Joe Rose that he will regularly have “really hard, physical practices.” That’s something of a shift from the previous regime.

▪ He offered a window into his strategic inclinations in a chat with Rich Eisen: Offensively, “I like boots, screens, motion to create leverage. It will come down to the pieces we have and what can we do best. You’ve got to get a guy who takes the players he has and adapt the offense in your philosophy. “If a quarterback can play under center, great. If not, we’ll get creative and play out of the gun more. As a defensive guy, I want some to hunt explosives. Everything I do on defense is to eliminate explosives.”

▪ Hafley has a deep appreciation for the Dolphins’ history. “Growing up, playing video games, using [Dan] Marino to [Mark] Clayton and [Mark] Duper, Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor,” Hafley told Schrager. “I pass Dan’s office every day, and I’m like ‘Dude are you kidding me?’ “If you grew up loving football, Miami is one of the first teams that comes to your mind. That is what this city deserves. This is a historically storied franchise that deserves a winner… We need to erase that 25 years of non-playoff games.” He also made a point to cite some of the good things accomplished in recent years, without specifying anyone by name. The Dolphins had the league’s best passing offense in 2022.

▪ Hafley is not going to let it slide when players violate rules. “You’ve got to put the team first in everything that you do,” Hafley told Joe Rose. “And if you’re not, you’re going to struggle with me. No excuses and no explanations. I don’t want to hear it. The rules are going to be simple. They’re going to be laid out, and when you don’t follow them, you’re going to be held accountable.”

▪ We learned random stuff: He likes peanut butter… He got his first NFL job with Tampa Bay, when Greg Schiano took him to the Buccaneers from Rutgers in 2012, after Schiano left him speechless by canceling a recruiting visit so that both could get haircuts, without telling him the reason …. Hafley said his coaching experience at Boston College not only taught him what to do differently, but also lifted his self-assuredness in his first NFL head coaching job. “Have way more confidence. Way less uneasiness,” he told Scharger.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314484017.html#storylink=cpy
 
Looks like they already decided what to do with him as the article states, and since they have given Tua 0 votes of confidence I'd only have to assume they are moving on. Pretty sure if we had any intention of keeping him around they would have said something to that effect to give Tua peace of mind.

Thank god, makes me feel better that they have an idea of what they are doing.
 
Here's more of what Hafley told Breer:

Jeff Hafley put a lot of thought into not only keeping Bobby Slowik, but promoting him to offensive coordinator. To be clear, I don’t think it was an easy choice for the new Dolphins coach. Mostly because he was also considering Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, whom Matt LaFleur likely would’ve let go for a play-calling opportunity in Miami.

In the end, the call, in large part, came down to Hafley’s offensive philosophy as a defensive-rooted coach. And I’ve always been interested in that topic—how guys from one side of the ball view the other when they become head coaches.

So I called Hafley on Sunday morning, and we dove into it. A few things I got from our talk …

• Yes, familiarity with guys such as Slowik and Stenavich helps, but it’s more than that. “It has a lot to do with the people I’ve been around, and then people I’ve defended,” Hafley said. “There’s certain schemes that I think are really hard to defend. Then there’s certain play-callers that I’ve been around, that have a system and a belief of what they run, and it’s all tied in together. And I really saw that with Kyle [Shanahan] in San Francisco, and then I saw it again with Matt. I was around two really good play-calling coaches. And obviously Bobby has been influenced by those guys. He’s got the pedigree. And that really was my starting point with Bobby.”

• How Shanahan prepared Slowik—starting him on defense—really appealed to Hafley. It also helped that Hafley was there for that, as the 49ers’ defensive backs coach in 2017 and ’18. “It was really me, Bobby and [Robert] Saleh, the three of us together constantly,” Hafley said. “Bobby was in my office half the day working with me. So I got a really good working relationship with Bobby—brilliant mind, incredible human. And then I leave to go to Ohio State, and Kyle steals him to go on offense, which I’m guessing was Kyle’s plan the whole time. Bobby is Kyle’s type of guy. Fast processing, highly, highly intelligent. And I could see he was setting it up, ‘All right, learn the defenses, learn the rules, and then I’m going to bring it over to offense and train you to be my next guy.’ It was really cool to see.”

• As for what Hafley specifically likes about the Shanahan offense, it’s not too complicated. Every look gives a defense a handful of things to worry about. And what looks complex to the defensive players is relatively simple for the offensive guys. “Everything is set up. Everything is set up,” Hafley said. “And the plays all play off of each other. So you run this, and it sets up a play pass off of it. You run this, and it sets up a keeper off of it. You run this, and it sets up a screen off of it. And the formations and the balance of the run in the past game, the play-action pass game, they do such a good job of creating. Like the way I look at it, think about defenses in terms of levels. Like level one at the line of scrimmage, level two, your linebackers, level three, your safeties. It creates a huge separation between the second and third levels, and it creates holes because the run action gets the backers down. And then there’s a huge separation between your linebackers and your secondary, and that’s where they hit plays that lead to explosives.”

And then there’s how involved he’ll be. In Green Bay, Hafley says, “Matt let me do my thing. I think it’s important that I let Bobby do his thing, but I also think where I can help is I can give him thoughts and ideas from a defensive perspective.”

The best part is he’s not guessing how it’ll fit together. He saw the schemes work hand in hand in San Francisco between Shanahan and Saleh—ditto for him and LaFleur in Green Bay.

There’s a proven formula there. Now, we’ll get to see how it works with the head coach on the other side of the ball.
 
If they watch the tape they will see him give in plays all year
 
Not surprising at all for a new head coach to go in a new direction with his own players, especially so considering the dreadful 2025 season Tua had.

How they navigate Tua’s departure will be the interesting. Or will he just be sitting the bench for a season or two given the cap implications of cutting him?
 
Reading all of this, wouldn't it be ironic if (after acquiring the proper talent over the next couple of years) we actually have an offense that looks like the 49'ers offense as opposed to kind of, almost, sort of, at times looking like it via McDaniel? I think some of the run schemes mirror, but I was always dumbfounded Miami didn't invest in a true play-making TE under McDaniel like he was used to in SF, except for Waller who was too little, too late.
 
McDaniel used completely different passing concepts in his offense. The 49ers run a QB friendly scheme. We ran a scheme that was too complicated. WR would run the wrong routes and the play calls got in late. My hope is that our new OC, who was the passing game coordinator, has some better ideas.
 
I actually liked a lot of what he said. Keeping the Shanahan/McDaniel offensive base with Bobby Slowik makes sense, but the bigger thing for me was the focus on physicality and effort. Talking about hard practices and judging guys by fourth-quarter tape in blowout losses is basically calling out what’s frustrated fans for years.

I also appreciate that Hafley isn’t selling this as some instant turnaround, but at the same time he’s not talking about tanking either. Accountability, toughness, and adjusting the scheme to the players instead of forcing one system already feels like a real culture shift.
 
Well everyone has always said that the Shanahan system is a magical system that can make any average Joe QB look good. So we should have high end QB play with whoever is our starter. I dont understand why every team just doesn't adopt this magical Shanahan full proof system to make ANY QB look better than they really are....
 
It works best when you have a Shanahan.
 
I don't put a ton into these offseason interviews, they are usually all fluff. That said, those comments look very good for Achane's 2026 fantasy football outlook.
 
Yeah, especially since Shanahan has 4 seasons of 6 or fewer wins in SF largely due to being unable to get good QB play out of a bunch of different backup QBs. Of course, he has gotten it from some others, but it obviously doesn't work with every QB.
 
I'd just be happy if he can get the play calls in on time!
 
