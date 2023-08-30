 Haha. Colts wanted Waddle for Taylor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Haha. Colts wanted Waddle for Taylor

Good job by Grier.

I’d have responded with something that would probably get me fired and arrested.
 
Irsay is so ****ing out to lunch it ain't even funny. I suspect he's going to continue to play hardball and hold Taylor hostage. Really curious to see how Mr. McAfee (who is usually the biggest pro-player voice in sports media) continues to spin this as primarily being Taylor's fault.
 
PMS is exactly that, a menstrual cycle.
 
Well, Taylor is now on IR, so he is out at least 4 weeks. Maybe I missed something, but I thought he was close to returning. Not sure what the Colts are trying to do. They are hurting themselves.
 
They believe he's faking the injury. This situation might get a lot uglier in Indy.

As for Waddle for Taylor...
Angry Ted Lasso GIF by Apple TV
 
LOL, if the Colts thought the Fins would ever make that trade, they were higher than Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson in the International Space Station.
 
I've maintained that winning one super bowl with Peyton Manning is an epic failure on the Colts part.

Hard to look back on that era and be grateful for that one win against Rex Grossman, that one time. Ya I'd take it over nothing but its as close to failure as success can get, IMO.

As for them wanting Waddle, why wouldn't they? I am not upset about that, it made my morning.
 
