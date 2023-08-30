Haha. Colts wanted Waddle for Taylor

dolpns13
Taste the Burn
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2005
- Messages
- 30,050
- Reaction score
- 1,016
- Location
- New Jersey
I didn’t see this posted but simply hilarious! Made my day how ludicrous the Colts are.
Wow! I'd have been pissed if they did this trade.I didn’t see this posted but simply hilarious! Made my day how ludicrous the Colts are.
People in hell want ice cream.I didn’t see this posted but simply hilarious! Made my day how ludicrous the Colts are.
PMS is exactly that, a menstrual cycle.Irsay is so ****ing out to lunch it ain't even funny. I suspect he's going to continue to play hardball and hold Taylor hostage. Really curious to see how Mr. McAfee (who is usually the biggest pro-player voice in sports media) continues to spin this as primarily being Taylor's fault.
Well, Taylor is now on IR, so he is out at least 4 weeks. Maybe I missed something, but I thought he was close to returning. Not sure what the Colts are trying to do. They are hurting themselves.Irsay is so ****ing out to lunch it ain't even funny. I suspect he's going to continue to play hardball and hold Taylor hostage. Really curious to see how Mr. McAfee (who is usually the biggest pro-player voice in sports media) continues to spin this as primarily being Taylor's fault.
They believe he's faking the injury. This situation might get a lot uglier in Indy.Well, Taylor is now on IR, so he is out at least 4 weeks. Maybe I missed something, but I thought he was close to returning. Not sure what the Colts are trying to do. They are hurting themselves.
Forget about Jones, I say Irsay is the worst owner in football.
Vehemently agree. I detest Irsay. He treated Peyton like crap who is my all time favorite non Dolphin.Forget about Jones, I say Irsay is the worst owner in football.