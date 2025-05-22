Hal Habib On What The Dolphins Can Learn From The Panthers

I would go one step further, and say the Panthers and Heat. Both tough and gritty organizations. Because their respective owners made a decision to hire capable GMs, who are given full command of the organization, and who are good at talent evaluation at the individual level, understand the strategic aspect of how to build a team, and drive a culture of toughness and accountability. They also have very good coaches, and organizational consistency. These teams are far from soft, and they tend to outperform what they are on paper.In Miami, we have the Panthers and Heat in one bucket. Then the Dolphins, who seem to try but never get it right in part because of ownership and poor organizational decisions (who we hire and how things are structured), then the Marlins (back in last place, 29th payroll in MLB), who don't even try and seem to just want to collect the TV money.