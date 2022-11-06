Half-Way Point Awards, Discussion

Hard to believe we have essentially reached the halfway point of the season. Although, officially that happens at halftime of the Chicago game since it's a 17-game season. Lol.



Anyway, here are a few thoughts at the halfway point.



MVP Offense

Hill. What an incredible trade by Grier! Just think if the Jets had outbid Miami, not sure the Dolphins would be in the AFC race. Hill is everything I thought he'd be and more. His ability to win those 50/50 balls, at his size, is really quite impressive. I don't really remember that aspect of his game in KC. Halfway through the season, Tua leads the league in passer rating. But he's missed three games. That Miami had a chance against Cincinnati and Minnesota had a lot to do with the incredible talent at wide receiver including Hill and Waddle. Hill has almost 1,000 yards receiving with a shot at the single-season NFL record. He's the first half MVP IMO.



Defensive MVP

Holland. The interception against Pittsburgh, pass breakups...seems like every game Holland makes a positive play for the defense. Wilkins has been solid and the unit has managed to hang in there despite a ravaged secondary.



Rookie of the Year

Kohou. What a great story! An undrafted free agent, who has excelled in a pretty tough defensive system with a lot of man-to-man coverage. Kohou could make Byron Jones expendable next year as Miami wrestles with the cap. But that's a story for another day. What a find for the Dolphins.



Biggest Disappointment

Injuries. Brandon Jones was the one that bummed me out the most. But I think Byron Jones not playing yet qualifies as the biggest disappointment. The play of Edmunds at running back certainly is in the "running."



Biggest Surprise

The passing game. I think all of us expected a big improvement from Tua and the passing game, but this has been incredible to watch. The early success, virtually right out of the gate, was somewhat unexpected.