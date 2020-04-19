Half will be dissappointment

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
13,808
Reaction score
3,838
Location
NJ
The draft is almost here, but no matter which direction we go, there will disappointment with around fan of Phins nation...Don't do that to yourselves.

There are those that like Tua, those that would want Miami to do whatever possible to get Burrow, those thay want Herbert, and those that think Love is the man.

I am going to happy if we take Tua (But a little nervous on his health), Happy if we take Burrow (But a bit resentful of what we probably paid to get him), Happy if we take Herbert (But a bit nervous if he will not grow more as a leader in the NFL) or I will be happy with Love (Yet a bit nervous that 2019, not 2018, Is who Love is). All of them, the good far outweigh the bad.

What everyone needs to understand is just a great QB will not do it (Dan Marino), but yes, you still need a capable franchise QB. But, If you believe in our coaching staff, Miami can be competive with a consistent QB with good measurables that can be coached...There are not two, or four, or even six, but seven QBs that if coached the right way might be Franchise QBs

Tua, Burrow, Herbert, Love, Eason, Hurt, Fromm can all be very sucessful in the NFL with the right coaches, and talent around him, so if we get one of them, but it's not who you were hoping for, let it go, and look at the big picture 1st...Meaning wait to see what Miami does with the other drafts before going insane.

Obviously after Burrow, Tua, and probably Herbert, Miami should not be using the 5 for the others QBs, like Love (14 or later), everyone else (28 or later), but each of them can help the team, and there even more QBs in the draft like Anthony Gordan, James Morgan that can come out of no where like Brady, Warner, Esiason, Montana, Fouts, Tarkenten...

Enjoy the draft, and remember, if by some crazy reason, Miami does not come out of this draft with a QB, next year Miami again has multiple #1s.
 
H

HawaiiPhin31

Rookie
Joined
May 12, 2019
Messages
55
Reaction score
55
Age
33
Location
Tallahassee, Florida
fishbanger said:
poll says 85% wants TUA.
Click to expand...
Don't know which poll you're looking at. Both Finheaven polls (who we think we will take, and who we want to take) have Tua at approximately 65%.

But yes that is a lot.

And ultimately, I think its safe to say that those 35% who would prefer another route will find themselves very happy with him sooner rather than later. The question will be for how long. Hopefully he has a long and injury-free career and all the Tua cult can say "I told you so."
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,187
Reaction score
1,609
Location
Miami
HawaiiPhin31 said:
Don't know which poll you're looking at. Both Finheaven polls (who we think we will take, and who we want to take) have Tua at approximately 65%.

But yes that is a lot.

And ultimately, I think its safe to say that those 35% who would prefer another route will find themselves very happy with him sooner rather than later. The question will be for how long. Hopefully he has a long and injury-free career and all the Tua cult can say "I told you so."
Click to expand...
Truthfully I would take a shot on elite player who wont last as long, rather than a mediocre guy who will last am entire career.
 
IrKEVerent

IrKEVerent

InTUAtive
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
11,378
Reaction score
1,599
Location
Calgary Alberta
Take a bite at greatness or nibble at mediocrity- we are still loaded with picks this and next years drafts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom