Half will be dissappointment

The draft is almost here, but no matter which direction we go, there will disappointment with around fan of Phins nation...Don't do that to yourselves.



There are those that like Tua, those that would want Miami to do whatever possible to get Burrow, those thay want Herbert, and those that think Love is the man.



I am going to happy if we take Tua (But a little nervous on his health), Happy if we take Burrow (But a bit resentful of what we probably paid to get him), Happy if we take Herbert (But a bit nervous if he will not grow more as a leader in the NFL) or I will be happy with Love (Yet a bit nervous that 2019, not 2018, Is who Love is). All of them, the good far outweigh the bad.



What everyone needs to understand is just a great QB will not do it (Dan Marino), but yes, you still need a capable franchise QB. But, If you believe in our coaching staff, Miami can be competive with a consistent QB with good measurables that can be coached...There are not two, or four, or even six, but seven QBs that if coached the right way might be Franchise QBs



Tua, Burrow, Herbert, Love, Eason, Hurt, Fromm can all be very sucessful in the NFL with the right coaches, and talent around him, so if we get one of them, but it's not who you were hoping for, let it go, and look at the big picture 1st...Meaning wait to see what Miami does with the other drafts before going insane.



Obviously after Burrow, Tua, and probably Herbert, Miami should not be using the 5 for the others QBs, like Love (14 or later), everyone else (28 or later), but each of them can help the team, and there even more QBs in the draft like Anthony Gordan, James Morgan that can come out of no where like Brady, Warner, Esiason, Montana, Fouts, Tarkenten...



Enjoy the draft, and remember, if by some crazy reason, Miami does not come out of this draft with a QB, next year Miami again has multiple #1s.