Halfway home observations on one 6-8 teams that should be better

Finswatch
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2024
- Messages
- 425
- Reaction score
- 871
- Age
- 60
- Location
- Morristown NJ
Jevon Holland is playing non contact football. He's trying not to get hurt. there's no effort to blow up running plays or receivers from him.
Malik Washington is going to be very good. Mark my words, spudney. It's happening right before your eyes.
The LBers outside of Brooks aren't good at anything, especially coverage. Why can't Weaver get them to drop deep enough to disrupt a passing game?
Who is advising McD on challenges? He had NO shot on the ball that Benito thought he caught but trapped. Could be another costly challenge
The running game re-emerges, do not know why or how but it looks good today.
Chop keeps making plays. Guys on offense not named Malik, Devon and Jonnu, not so much
