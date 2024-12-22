 Halfway home observations on one 6-8 teams that should be better | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Halfway home observations on one 6-8 teams that should be better

Jevon Holland is playing non contact football. He's trying not to get hurt. there's no effort to blow up running plays or receivers from him.

Malik Washington is going to be very good. Mark my words, spudney. It's happening right before your eyes.

The LBers outside of Brooks aren't good at anything, especially coverage. Why can't Weaver get them to drop deep enough to disrupt a passing game?

Who is advising McD on challenges? He had NO shot on the ball that Benito thought he caught but trapped. Could be another costly challenge

The running game re-emerges, do not know why or how but it looks good today.

Chop keeps making plays. Guys on offense not named Malik, Devon and Jonnu, not so much
 
Who’s advising McDaniel on challenges? Ross is. Benito made a wish to get his first interception and Ross wanted to grant the wish.
 
A. Walker is trying he is just slow.
Nothing more needs to be said about Poyer.
Holland did make one decent tackle, but blew two. He has regressed and not sure why.
 
I honestly think Holland is playing not to get hurt and there's no safety depth on this team or accountability so he will play until his contract is up this year.

A Walker is trying but yes, too slow, too small and typical journeyman LB Grier brings in.
 
