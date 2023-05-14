 Hand on the ground | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hand on the ground

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
3,149
Reaction score
3,014
Why is it such a big change for an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense to become a defensive end in a 4-3 with his hand on the ground?
Isn’t the change more about moving from 3-4 to 4-3?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
20,864
Reaction score
50,279
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Jssanto said:
Why is it such a big change for an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense to become a defensive end in a 4-3 with his hand on the ground?
Isn’t the change more about moving from 3-4 to 4-3?
Click to expand...
Depends on the player and the specific tools in the toolbox. The keys and responsibilities are not the same for one thing, but also the physical requirements can be a bit prohibitive.

A 3-4 OLB is usually faster but a little lighter and often not as "strong" than a 4-3 DE when it comes to taking on OTs straight up. Since they typically line up a little wider and bit off the LOS speed is their main weapon as opposed to power.

Many, but not all guys can be effective at both.

Do you have a specific player in mind?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom