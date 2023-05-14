Jssanto said: Why is it such a big change for an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense to become a defensive end in a 4-3 with his hand on the ground?

Isn’t the change more about moving from 3-4 to 4-3? Click to expand...

Depends on the player and the specific tools in the toolbox. The keys and responsibilities are not the same for one thing, but also the physical requirements can be a bit prohibitive.A 3-4 OLB is usually faster but a little lighter and often not as "strong" than a 4-3 DE when it comes to taking on OTs straight up. Since they typically line up a little wider and bit off the LOS speed is their main weapon as opposed to power.Many, but not all guys can be effective at both.Do you have a specific player in mind?