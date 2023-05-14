Why is it such a big change for an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense to become a defensive end in a 4-3 with his hand on the ground?
Isn’t the change more about moving from 3-4 to 4-3?
Depends on the player and the specific tools in the toolbox. The keys and responsibilities are not the same for one thing, but also the physical requirements can be a bit prohibitive.
A 3-4 OLB is usually faster but a little lighter and often not as "strong" than a 4-3 DE when it comes to taking on OTs straight up. Since they typically line up a little wider and bit off the LOS speed is their main weapon as opposed to power.
Many, but not all guys can be effective at both.
Do you have a specific player in mind?