Handling of Noah Igbinoghene an example of Dolphins’ long-term process

My only issue with them drafting Iggy was the fact he was a first round draft pick who wasn’t nearly ready to play at the NFL level. I just believe that a player drafted in the first round should be a player who can come in and be a major contributor immediately.



Hopefully he will develop into a quality CB for the Dolphins but until he does, I still consider him a huge risk as a first round draft pick. Just like every other player on the Dolphins, I am pulling for him to have success. I just want to see it on the field and not just read about it in an article.