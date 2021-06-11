 Handling of Noah Igbinoghene an example of Dolphins’ long-term process | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Handling of Noah Igbinoghene an example of Dolphins’ long-term process

GhostArmOfMarino

I'm going to admit I'm not a big fan of Noah. His feet looked so slow to react last season which is a terrible trait in a corner. It seemed like any time he saw the field he was picked on by Quarterbacks.

That said, he is raw and I'm hoping the work he has put in lifts him beyond my personal expectations.
 
circumstances

I'm going to admit I'm not a big fan of Noah. His feet looked so slow to react last season which is a terrible trait in a corner. It seemed like any time he saw the field he was picked on by Quarterbacks.

That said, he is raw and I'm hoping the work he has put in lifts him beyond my personal expectations.
I don't think his later season spot appearances bore any resemblance at all to his play at the beginning of last season.

I didn't break down his film or anything, just going off memory from watching each game a couple times.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

I don't think his later season spot appearances bore any resemblance at all to his play at the beginning of last season.

I didn't break down his film or anything, just going off memory from watching each game a couple times.
Honestly I don't remember his late season play as much, which for a corner could be a good sign.
 
circumstances

Honestly I don't remember his late season play as much, which for a corner could be a good sign.
Exactly.

He came in, did his job, looked good.

Almost made me forget how he looked when he was pressed into action when Byron was injured early on.

Almost, but not quite.

Made me feel better about the pick, and his development, though.
 
DZimmer000

Exactly.

He came in, did his job, looked good.

Almost made me forget how he looked when he was pressed into action when Byron was injured early on.

Almost, but not quite.

Made me feel better about the pick, and his development, though.
No offense brother…..But when did he look good? I must have missed that game. I honestly don’t remember one positive play that he made except for picking up a Grant fumble on ST’s. Please enlighten me on that.

I was not and am still not a fan of that pick. I know we could have gotten him later in the draft. That said…. I’m still rooting like hell for him. I hope he surprises everyone and has a pro bowl type year.
 
andyahs

I think he took some unfair criticism because of where he was drafted and still being raw.

He didn't ask to be drafted 30th and yes we could or should have drafted someone else but I think that raw will pay off soon with Flores coaching him.

I expect a big jump this year from him. Working with X this offseason will pay off for him too.
 
foozool13

He had a long way to go from his rookie season. That was one to forget, but the kid looks like a hard worker and wants to do right. He spent the offseason working with X. I really hope he takes it up a notch this year, we used a premium pick on him.
 
1972forever

My only issue with them drafting Iggy was the fact he was a first round draft pick who wasn’t nearly ready to play at the NFL level. I just believe that a player drafted in the first round should be a player who can come in and be a major contributor immediately.

Hopefully he will develop into a quality CB for the Dolphins but until he does, I still consider him a huge risk as a first round draft pick. Just like every other player on the Dolphins, I am pulling for him to have success. I just want to see it on the field and not just read about it in an article.
 
andyahs

My only issue with them drafting Iggy was the fact he was a first round draft pick who wasn’t nearly ready to play at the NFL level. I just believe that a player drafted in the first round should be a player who can come in and be a major contributor immediately.

Hopefully he will develop into a quality CB for the Dolphins but until he does, I still consider him a huge risk as a first round draft pick. Just like every other player on the Dolphins, I am pulling for him to have success. I just want to see it on the field and not just read about it in an article.
See my post above. He didn't ask to be drafted that early.
 
