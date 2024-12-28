 Hanging On Thread 12/28/2024 NFL Games thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hanging On Thread 12/28/2024 NFL Games thread

I still have nightmares about Tannehill losing back to back seasons needing one win against against two bad teams, one ill never forget because it was the day of my best friends funeral, i come home and get my heart broken again
 
We need both Denver and LA to lose both their remaining games? I don’t remember.
 
Danny said:
I want the pats to win but it's not about the playoffs .....I just want them to get a lower draft pick lol
And if the Bills win tomorrow they will rest their starters in week 18 so they could really ruin their draft position with a win today.
 
Fun start to the game, but time for a drizzly day nap.
dolpns13 said:
We need both Denver and LA to lose both their remaining games? I don’t remember.
We need either one of them to lose their remaining games. Somebody said that if the Chargers lose their last 2 then we don't need the Colts to lose a game but if its the Broncos that lose their last 2 then we do need to Colts to lose a game.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
We need either one of them to lose their remaining games. Somebody said that if the Chargers lose their last 2 then we don't need the Colts to lose a game but if its the Broncos that lose their last 2 then we do need to Colts to lose a game.
Can anyone confirm this?
 
