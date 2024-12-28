Hanging On Thread 12/28/2024 NFL Games thread

CA Dolfan
Go Pats! Sounds so weird.
And if the Bills win tomorrow they will rest their starters in week 18 so they could really ruin their draft position with a win today.I want the pats to win but it's not about the playoffs .....I just want them to get a lower draft pick lol
Playoffs make us do tough decisions lol
We need either one of them to lose their remaining games. Somebody said that if the Chargers lose their last 2 then we don't need the Colts to lose a game but if its the Broncos that lose their last 2 then we do need to Colts to lose a game.We need both Denver and LA to lose both their remaining games? I don’t remember.
Can anyone confirm this?