Happy 30th Anniversary to the 1990 Dolphins

On this date in 1990, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Indianapolis Colts at JRS for their 12th victory of the season.



That would mark the last time that the Dolphins would win 12 games during the regular season. Ironically, though, the 1990 team did not win the division. That honor went to the Buffalo Bills who were the best team in the conference that year with 13 wins.



Miami would, however, host a playoff game during wildcard weekend. Marino's last minute TD-scoring drive, and the Chief's last minute FG miss, resulted in the Dolphins winning 13 games that season. That had not been accomplished by the team since the 1985 season and it has certainly not been accomplished since.