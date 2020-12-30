 Happy 30th Anniversary to the 1990 Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Happy 30th Anniversary to the 1990 Dolphins

Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,189
Reaction score
1,727
Age
46
Location
Melrose, MA
On this date in 1990, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Indianapolis Colts at JRS for their 12th victory of the season.

That would mark the last time that the Dolphins would win 12 games during the regular season. Ironically, though, the 1990 team did not win the division. That honor went to the Buffalo Bills who were the best team in the conference that year with 13 wins.

Miami would, however, host a playoff game during wildcard weekend. Marino's last minute TD-scoring drive, and the Chief's last minute FG miss, resulted in the Dolphins winning 13 games that season. That had not been accomplished by the team since the 1985 season and it has certainly not been accomplished since.
 
G

GBpackers10

Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
768
Reaction score
960
I thought there was a few more years in the 90s that the Dolphins were good. I remember Marino destroyed us quite a few times.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,828
Reaction score
10,815
Location
Marco Island
Today is my 20th anniversary of being this old minus 20 years on 20 years ago.
 
