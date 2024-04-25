Happy draft day!!

It is here now guys........the draft is just 12 hours and 49 minutes away and it always feels like Christmas except not everyone gets what they asked for. I'm on record saying I want OL with our top pick but I can understand going Edge or even WR but that depends on who's there when we're OTC.



Fautanu would be my favorite pick but I also like Barton if Fautanu's gone.



Only Edge I'd take is Verse if he falls to us.



WR-I like Thomas but some people have medical flag on him so I'd rather go WR with our second pick.



No matter who we draft I know some people will love the pick and some people will hate it as it happens every year. Lets just hope we make the right pick cause this is not a year to mess around. The two strongest positions in this draft are OL and WR so don’t get cute and draft from those two.



Ozzy rules!!