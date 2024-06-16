Happy Father’s Day to all!

IMAWriter
Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2006
- Messages
- 2,035
- Reaction score
- 2,759
- Location
- Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
And to all a good meal!
For us… overnight smoked Pork shoulder.. aka pork butt, homemade slaw, broccoli casserole, fresh baked fruit tart… and BEER!
If y’all want to contribute..if not, enjoy the day.
RJ
For us… overnight smoked Pork shoulder.. aka pork butt, homemade slaw, broccoli casserole, fresh baked fruit tart… and BEER!
If y’all want to contribute..if not, enjoy the day.
RJ