Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 9,458
- Reaction score
- 6,834
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Miami
To all my Cuban friends here, happy Nochebuena!
Nochebuena is the traditional Cuban (and broader Latin American) celebration of Christmas Eve on December 24th.
In Cuban culture, it's often the biggest holiday feast of the year, even more emphasized than Christmas Day itself.
The party typically starts late (around 9-10 PM), involves music, storytelling, and family time, with gifts often opened at midnight. Many attend Midnight Mass afterward. For Cuban families (especially in the diaspora, like in Miami), it's a core tradition focused on food, togetherness, and Catholic heritage.
Nochebuena is the traditional Cuban (and broader Latin American) celebration of Christmas Eve on December 24th.
In Cuban culture, it's often the biggest holiday feast of the year, even more emphasized than Christmas Day itself.
The party typically starts late (around 9-10 PM), involves music, storytelling, and family time, with gifts often opened at midnight. Many attend Midnight Mass afterward. For Cuban families (especially in the diaspora, like in Miami), it's a core tradition focused on food, togetherness, and Catholic heritage.