Happy Palm Sunday Y'all

Hallmark Ecards Typography GIF by Hallmark Gold Crown


Just finished grocery shopping for Easter Sunday. I'm in sticker shock, the prices at the grocery store are out of control. It's like I need to rob a bank, just to buy a head of lettuce today.

Hope all is well with all of you. It's absolutely beautiful here in Cape May, New Jersey today. It's beginning to look and feel like Summer is around the corner.

Hope you all enjoy today and the upcoming holiday next weekend. I picked up a Prime Rib Roast, which I'm looking forward to cooking next week. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

God Bless!! 🙏🙏🙏
 
Same to you...for He has risen.
 
Same to you Jerry.

Enjoy the rest of the day.
 
Thanks for the prayers and posting up encouragement bud. Happy Easter week to you as well.
 
Same to you brother. Our service was great this morning and looking forward to next Sunday of course
 
