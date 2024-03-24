Happy Palm Sunday Y'all

dolfan91
Just finished grocery shopping for Easter Sunday. I'm in sticker shock, the prices at the grocery store are out of control. It's like I need to rob a bank, just to buy a head of lettuce today.
Hope all is well with all of you. It's absolutely beautiful here in Cape May, New Jersey today. It's beginning to look and feel like Summer is around the corner.
Hope you all enjoy today and the upcoming holiday next weekend. I picked up a Prime Rib Roast, which I'm looking forward to cooking next week. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
God Bless!!