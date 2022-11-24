 Happy Thanksgiving Dolphin Fans | Memories | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Happy Thanksgiving Dolphin Fans | Memories

Ah the Leon Lett it be play! What a game that was. Also notable was Kieth Byars running the slowest 77 yard TD in nfl history with those short choppy steps in the snow! I was a fullback in college at the time so I went absolutely crazy when it happened!
 
Ah the Leon Lett it be play! What a game that was. Also notable was Kieth Byars running the slowest 77 yard TD in nfl history with those short choppy steps in the snow!
And Steve DeBerg winning for Shula.

Don't think we won a game after this. Cowboys went on to win the Super Bowl.
 
And Steve DeBerg winning for Shula.

Don't think we won a game after this. Cowboys went on to win the Super Bowl.
Ya we didn’t. There was a crazy game in New England at the end of the year that we lost in overtime and we missed the playoffs. That 93 team was absolutely loaded and if not for all the injuries a likely Super Bowl team.
 
