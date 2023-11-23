Happy Thanksgiving- Donation Style

AJDUHEJETKILLER
AJ DUHE JET KILLER
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 1,193
- Reaction score
- 1,768
1st- Love Finheaven and my brothers. Happy Thanksgiving to ALL. Enjoy your blessings, We ALL have MANY!
2nd- Admittedly, I hate all things Patsies and Jills.... but have room in my heart to hate the Jets too.
3rd: I want to do my part in Donating to our site:
Happy Thanksgiving!
PHINS UP
AJDUHEJETKILLER
2nd- Admittedly, I hate all things Patsies and Jills.... but have room in my heart to hate the Jets too.
3rd: I want to do my part in Donating to our site:
IF Fins Win and Tua Throws 3 TDs I will donate $650 for our December Goal...
IF NOT....
We win $100
We rush for a TD $100
Bills lose $100
Lets win this week and go 8-3 boys
Happy Thanksgiving!
PHINS UP
AJDUHEJETKILLER