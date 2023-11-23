 Happy Thanksgiving- Donation Style | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Happy Thanksgiving- Donation Style

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
1st- Love Finheaven and my brothers. Happy Thanksgiving to ALL. Enjoy your blessings, We ALL have MANY!

2nd- Admittedly, I hate all things Patsies and Jills.... but have room in my heart to hate the Jets too.

3rd: I want to do my part in Donating to our site:

IF Fins Win and Tua Throws 3 TDs I will donate $650 for our December Goal...​
IF NOT....​
We win $100​
We rush for a TD $100​
Bills lose $100​
Lets win this week and go 8-3 boys
Happy Thanksgiving!
PHINS UP
